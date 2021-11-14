ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Republic of Ireland end World Cup qualifying campaign with victory in Luxembourg

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5pZC_0cwb6voy00

Stephen Kenny’s hopes of earning a contract extension were handed a major boost as the Republic of Ireland romped to a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in their final World Cup qualifier.

Goals from Shane Duffy Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson inside the final 22 minutes clinched victory – just Ireland’s second in a competitive fixture in 15 attempts – and third place in Group A behind Serbia and Portugal.

President Gerry McAnaney and chief executive officer Jonathan Hill were among a Football Association of Ireland delegation at the Stade De Luxembourg as they prepare to sit down to discuss Kenny’s future after a campaign which started badly but has finished in more promising fashion.

Luxembourg played a significant part in that dreadful start when they won 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in March, but although they had a goal correctly chalked off with the score at 0-0, they rarely threatened a repeat in front of a capacity crowd of 9,268 at their new stadium.

In front of Fifa president Gianni Infantino – who was booed loudly by the crowd – and Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri, it was Luxembourg goalkeeper Ralph Schon who was first into the action, diving to his left to palm away Robinson’s dipping ninth-minute strike after the excellent Ogbene had been played into space down the right and delivered an inviting cross.

Adam Idah appealed unsuccessfully for a 14th-minute penalty after going down under defender Vahid Selimovic’s challenge, and Ogbene went similarly unrewarded three minutes later after Maxime Chanot appeared to tug at his shirt after he had burst past him.

The pace of Ogbene and Robinson and the width provided by James McClean were causing Luxembourg real problems, although the wrong-footed Gavin Bazunu had to react smartly to acrobatically turn away Olivier Thill’s attempt from distance after it had clipped Josh Cullen on its way to goal.

Gerson Rodrigues, who had scored five of his side’s eight goals for the campaign before kick-off, was keeping the Republic rearguard engaged with his clever movement and trickery while Thill was busy in midfield, but with little or no end product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgsO5_0cwb6voy00

But Schon needed strong hands to divert Ogbene’s rising drive over five minutes before the break and then claw away John Egan’s header with Ireland looking the more likely to force their way in front.

Idah flicked a Jeff Hendrick cross wide with Robinson perhaps better placed behind him and the Newcastle midfielder screwed a shot wide from Matt Doherty’s through-ball as Ireland resumed with real purpose.

Doherty blasted high and wide from long range with the momentum increasing, although it might have died with 54 minutes when the home side thought they had taken the lead.

Danel Sinani was well into his celebration after thumping Laurent Jans’ cross past Bazunu, but Hungarian referee Tamas Bognar ruined his evening by blowing for a foul on Duffy by substitute Maurice Deville during the build-up.

Luxembourg’s misery increased 22 minutes from time when, after Selimovic had been penalised for a foul on substitute Jason Knight, he then got his head to Josh Cullen’s free-kick, but could only help it on to Duffy at the far post and he powered it into the net from point-blank range.

It deepened seven minutes later when Hendrick picked out Knight’s run into the box and he audaciously back-heeled it square for Ogbene to lift the ball over the advancing Schon, and was complete with two minutes remaining when Knight turned McClean’s cross back across goal for Robinson to tap into an empty net.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
James Mcclean
Person
Jeff Hendrick
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Josh Cullen
fourfourtwo.com

Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s two remaining World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching Qatar 2022 were dashed last month but they still have two games left to play in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Before European champions Italy come calling on Monday, Lithuania will be the visitors to Windsor Park on Friday night. Here the PA news agency...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Luxembourg#Group A Behind Serbia
Reuters

Portugal's Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier away to Ireland due to "muscle issues", manager Fernando Santos told reporters on Wednesday. Silva, who has been in terrific form for his club Manchester City this season and was instrumental in their Premier League derby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ireland odds, bets, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier picks for Thursday, Nov. 11

Portugal will try to move into prime position to qualify for Qatar 2022 with a victory against Ireland on Thursday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match in Dublin. Portugal (5-1-0) sits in second place behind Serbia, but those teams will meet on the final day of the group stage Sunday. The Portuguese are one point behind and want to go into that match with the lead, as only the top finisher gets an automatic 2022 World Cup spot. Ireland (1-2-3) has been eliminated but would love to play the spoiler, and is 3-4-1 in its past eight matches.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Portugal vs. Ireland: Live stream, start time, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup qualifying

The Portugal men’s national team and star Cristiano Ronaldo kick off their international break with a trip to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a 2022 UEFA World Cup qualifying match versus Ireland. With a game at hand, Portugal has 16 points and remains in second place, one point back of group A leaders Serbia. The Irish, meanwhile, have had a rough go of things, securing just five points in six matches. Ronaldo is joined by Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes as the top attacking options for Portugal, while Manchester City players Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo should also feature in this one. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+.
UEFA
SkySports

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm. Republic of Ireland are being hampered by an injury to teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele. The 19-year-old reported with an Achilles injury suffered during Norwich's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday and is a doubt for the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

US claims vital World Cup qualifying victory against rival Mexico

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie gave the US a vital 2-0 victory against Mexico on Friday in the race to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In front of a sellout crowd of 26,000 in Cincinnati, Pulisic headed home in the 74th minute soon after coming off the bench.
MLS
The Independent

Is Northern Ireland vs Lithuania on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Northern Ireland welcome Lithuania to Belfast tonight as the qualifying process for the 2022 World Cup nears its conclusion.Northern Ireland are fourth in Europe’s Group C with five points, two clear of fifth-placed Lithuania ahead of this tie.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the live action as England host Albania in World Cup qualifyingNeither Ian Baraclough’s team nor bottom Lithuania can reach next year’s world championship in Qatar, so all that is on the line this evening is pride.When the sides met in early September, Northern Ireland were 4-1 away winners, so they will be fairly confident ahead of...
The Independent

France and Belgium secure Qatar World Cup spots with qualifying victories

Big guns France and Belgium both confirmed their places in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after qualifying victories on Saturday night.Kylian Mbappe struck four as France sealed their place at the top of Group D in style with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in Paris The Paris St Germain star blasted a hat-trick inside the first 32 minutes before Karim Benzema bagged a brace to take Didier Deschamps’ men five clear before the hour mark.A goal from Adrien Rabiot and an Antoine Griezmann penalty added to the carnival atmosphere at the Parc des Princes before Mbappe rounded...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy in World Cup qualifying play-offs after away draw with brilliant Northern Ireland

European champions Italy will go into the World Cup qualifying play-offs after being held to a goalless draw by brilliant Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.In the best performance of the Ian Baraclough era, Northern Ireland frustrated their illustrious visitors for 90 minutes – with Conor Washington unable to take a last-minute chance to snatch a famous victory.With Switzerland beating Bulgaria 4-0 to top Group C, Italy – who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after going into the play-offs – must settle for second place while Northern Ireland made sure of third.There were superb performances across the pitch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy