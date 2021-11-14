Wofford falls in OT heart breaker at Citadel

On a cold and windy night, your Cougars lost a heart breaker to Blue Valley West 37-34. Your Regional Champion Cougars got off to a great start on the opening kickoff. Returner Mason Clark took the opening kickoff 71 yards to set up the first score of the game by Jack Meylan. Meylan was running the wildcat offense and scored on a 14 yard run to put the Cougars up 7-0. At the half your Cougars had the lead at 28-14 and the offense was rolling. During the second half the tables turned and Blue Valley West took the upper hand and put up 23 points in the 3 quarter while the Cougars could only muster 6. Quarterback Blake Reeder ended the night with 338 yards on 24 completions. Donovan Ganapini led the receiving corp with 92 yards on 6 receptions. The Cougars ended their season as Regional Champs and an overall record of 7 wins and 4 loses. It was a great season for the high powered Cougar offense as they complied over 4500 yards and averaged over 43 points a game.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO