Wofford falls in OT heart breaker at Citadel

By Rob Jones
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wofford College football team and The Citadel had a game decided by a 45-44 score in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Hagood Stadium. Wofford scored touchdowns on all four possessions in the first half for a 28-17 lead, but the Bulldogs score the next 14 points for a 31-28 advantage...

