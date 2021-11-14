ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If AVAX goes past $100, it will hold that price level for…

By Lavina Daryanani
ambcrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past few hours have been pretty intriguing for Avalanche. While large-cap coins like BTC and ETH pumped by under 1%, this alt went on to register double-digit gains in just 24 hours. In a first, AVAX also managed to cross the $99.9 mark a few hours back. Even...

ambcrypto.com

InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Jumps! Was The Crypto Just Playing Dead?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bouncing up about 5% higher on Friday after breaking bearishly from a descending triangle and dropping through an ascending trendline Benzinga pointed out on Nov. 15. Many alt-coins in the cryptocurrency market were getting a relief bounce after falling in sympathy with the leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

How are stablecoins Tether, USDC influencing Bitcoin’s price movements

After reaching a market high of $69,000 on 10 November, Bitcoin registered a drop of 15% over the past 10 days. The valuation dropped under the $60,000 threshold and at press time, it is valued at $58,350. While a low of $55,600 was touched yesterday, the market is appearing to...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP prices suppressed due to SEC lawsuit, strong fundamentals driving interest

Its been a hard year for Ripple, with the cryptocurrency and blockchain company facing legal action from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission along leading to many users and crypto companies in the country breaking their ties with the company. Despite these setbacks, Ripple seems to be more popular than ever, with its daily active addresses recently touching an all-time high.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Assessing why Bitcoin could be key to SUSHI’s recovery

SushiSwap’s token SUSHI has been in a bit of a rut for some time now, but the issues in its price action are not limited to the spot market. Its performance in the DeFi market too has been rather lackluster. Even so, SUSHI happens to be very dependent on Bitcoin and it seems like only the king coin can save it now.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

It makes sense to have this alt if you have Ethereum in your portfolio

The broader crypto-market remained soaked in red, until yesterday. However, things managed to flip around a few hours back after Ethereum waved its magic wand. At the time of writing, the market looked quite lively, with 96 out of the top 100 cryptos trading in the green. The ‘alt season’...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin could accommodate a 16% decline before the next rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Dogecoin has had a woeful November so far. Wider market corrections have slowly eroded DOGE’s value by a total of 26% in the last 20 days. The candles now sit below their daily 20, 50, and 200 Simple Moving Average lines and face the brunt of short-selling.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX): Price Up $0.14 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (0.84)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, FMTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 11/19: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $56,000 on Nov. 19, completing a near 20% correction from the all-time high. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which remained in the greed zone for most of the past two months, has plummeted into the fear category with a reading of 34. Cryptocurrency research firm...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why Solana is a clear favorite with these investors

The investment preferences of venture capitalists can tell us a lot about diverse crypto assets in the ecosystem – beyond just their price performance. On that note, Messari’s Q3 roundup reveals a lot about one crypto in particular. Shooting for the sun. Messari Research showed that when considering the top...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

The ‘right time’ for Fantom’s next rally is just round the corner

Shattering records has sort of become routine for Fantom at this point. As highlighted recently, this alt has appreciated by more than 7000% since the beginning of this year. Unlike the astronomical surges of other coins, FTM’s surge has largely been organic and supported by fundamentals. The TVL locked on...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

The Sandbox maintaining a secure rally going forward, depends on this

The Sandbox is an rapidly rising token and this week was no different. Despite the market bleeding for the last 11 days where Bitcoin lost over 16.1%, the Sandbox has been moving in the opposite direction. Even though this rally isn’t as high as 318%, which took place in early November, it is significantly more secure for investors.
MARKETS

