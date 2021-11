Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday were nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors for Week 9. Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (9.1 yards/attempt) with two touchdowns in the Colts' 45-30 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. He led all running backs in Week 9 with those 172 yards and tied for the league lead with two rushing touchdowns, one of which was a 78-yard dash – which stands as the second-longest rushing play of the season, behind Taylor's 83-yard run against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO