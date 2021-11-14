ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNkRd_0cwafAvQ00

The Tennessee Titans want to stack up wins, not style points.

On a day quarterback Ryan Tannehill battled a stomach bug that had him feeling “bad” when he woke up, the Titans found yet another way to do just that, extending the NFL's longest active win streak to six games.

Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 Sunday to become the second NFL team to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before. They joined the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles, though Tennessee is 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season.

“They do know how to win, and I’m thankful for that," coach Mike Vrabel said of his Titans (8-2).

The Saints (5-4) dropped their second straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury.

“Disappointing loss,” a curt Saints coach Sean Payton said afterward. “I thought we came in with a good plan. We fought hard. That’s what makes it difficult. Just in the end, too many little things."

Against the Titans, they also played without a trio of starters in four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara because of an injured knee, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee and shoulder injuries) and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), just put on injured reserve.

The Saints, who outgained Tennessee 373-264, still had a chance to tie late.

Trevor Siemian, the Titans' designated survivor QB for part of last season, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left, pulling the Saints within 23-21. But Adam Trautman was flagged for a false start, pushing the Saints back to the Titans 7 on the 2-pointer.

Payton called that penalty “significant."

“Obviously, it changes the play when you’re on the 2 and you go to the 7,” Payton said.

Siemian's pass to his first read Mark Ingram at the right edge of the end zone was incomplete, with Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins defending. That was the Saints' eighth straight failed 2-point conversion over several seasons.

“I’ve got to get him a better throw or extend the play,” Siemian said.

“When it comes to those tight situations where we got to get a stop, there’s no panic on the field, no panic on the sideline," Titans safety Kevin Byard said.

The Titans recovered the onside kick to seal their tightest victory yet in what wound up their lowest scoring game in a win this season.

“Obviously we got to clean some stuff up, but I'm never going to apologize for a win,” Tannehill said.

The Saints could have been in position to kick the extra point for the win if kicker Brian Johnson hadn't missed two extra points earlier. Johnson did kick a 20-yard field goal with 5:33 left to pull New Orleans within 23-15, but the Titans stopped the Saints on five plays with goal to go trailing 23-12.

Jeffery Simmons, who had a career-high three of the Titans' five sacks in last week's win over the Rams, had two more by halftime. Harold Landry also had a sack, giving him a career-high 10 for the season, and the Titans had four by halftime.

The AFC-leading Titans had some luck extending their streak.

A slight roughing-the-passer penalty on linebacker Kaden Elliss wiped out Tannehill’s interception in the end zone by safety Marcus Williams, and he later scored on a 1-yard sneak for a 13-6 lead. Tannehill also fumbled a snap at the end of the third quarter, and receiver A.J. Brown recovered for a 6-yard gain and a first down.

Dylan Cole stripped Deonte Harris of the ball on the opening kickoff of the third quarter to set up Tannehill’s 2-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt. That prompted fans to start volleying a beach ball around the lower bowl on the Tennessee sideline.

The ball disappeared as the Saints kept getting the football back in the fourth quarter.

Ingram scored on a 13-yard run late in the third period to start the comeback, pulling New Orleans within 20-12.

REPLACING JULIO

The Titans placed seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve Saturday, and Brown was held to only one catch for 16 yards on the wildcat with Adrian Peterson handing off to Tannehill. Marcus Johnson came through with five catches for 100 yards.

INGRAM'S MARK

Ingram became the Saints' all-time leading rusher in the third quarter. This was his third game since New Orleans traded with Houston to bring him back. The three-time Pro Bowl running back topped Deuce McAllister’s franchise mark of 6,096 yards that had been the record since 2008.

He passed McAllister with his ninth carry, a 6-yarder midway through the third quarter. Ingram needed only 20 yards, and he finished with 47 yards on 14 carries. Ingram also caught four passes for 61 yards.

INJURIES

Saints: WR Ty Montgomery II went to the locker room late in New Orleans' second series of the game with an injured finger. He didn't return. “That really impacted some of the stuff we were going to do,” Payton said.

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree, their biggest free agent signee this offseason, went to the locker room early with an abdominal issue and was declared out. Both OT Taylor Lewan and linebacker Ola Adeniyi dealt with cramps but returned.

UP NEXT

The Saints continue a two-game road swing visiting Philadelphia next Sunday.

The Titans host the Houston Texans next Sunday.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Saints#Texans#American Football#Td
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans 23, Saints 21: Moments That Mattered

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it six in a row Sunday when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-21 at Nissan Stadium. The run of victories, which is now the longest under fourth-year coach Mike Vrabel and the franchise’s longest since 2008, includes five straight over teams that were in the playoffs last season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Best Performances From the Saints Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Titans

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 5-4 with a 23-21 loss at the Tennessee Titans yesterday afternoon. As expected, this was a brutal and hard-hitting affair between two of the NFL's most physical teams. It was also a game that the Saints gave away, with a bit of blatant robbery against them sprinkled in.
NFL
UPI News

Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans sacked Matthew Stafford five times and forced two turnovers to beat the Los Angeles Rams and extend their winning streak to five-consecutive games. The Titans offense, playing without injured star running back Derrick Henry, posted just 194 total yards in the 28-16 win...
NFL
cenlanow.com

Ed-itorial: Are the Saints in big trouble against AFC-best Titans? Maybe not…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a network broadcast last night, one announcer asked another: “How many great teams are there?”. The Falcons beat the Saints, the Broncos smashed the Cowboys, the Jaguars beat the Bills, the Giants beat the Raiders. Even Sean Payton got into it Monday when he said...
NFL
FanSided

Saints NFL Playoff Picture: NOLA is the best of the worst

Week 9 was a week for the underdogs, and the New Orleans Saints were just one of many NFL teams suffering a shocking upset. Though given that it’s the Siemian-led, receiver-less Saints, it may not have been too shocking. After their loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints’ place in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
USA Today

Titans vs. Saints predictions: NFL experts make Week 10 picks

In Week 10, the Tennessee Titans will play host to the New Orleans Saints in what is the first matchup between these two teams since the 2019 campaign when the Saints won, 38-28. The Titans come into this game red hot after winning their last five games, all of which...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

456K+
Followers
115K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy