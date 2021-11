The right electric bike can take the sweat out of riding and make cycling fun again – and we're here to help you choose the one for you. Do you enjoy the freedom of cycling, but sometimes wish your panniers seemed lighter, the headwind less stiff, and the hills not quite so steep? Fancy arriving at your destination fresh and presentable rather than sweaty and rumpled? Then you’re already lusting after an e-bike.

