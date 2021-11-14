ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A giant of a man – Tributes paid to Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld

By Gavin McCafferty
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qncw8_0cwabm8400

Tributes have been paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, one of Scottish football’s great characters, following his death at the age of 83 .

The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.

The news as announced by the Glasgow club, who stated that Auld was “adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic”.

As well as the Hoops’ Lisbon triumph, he won six league championship medals, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

Auld, who won three Scotland caps, also played for Birmingham and ended his playing career at Hibernian.

After hanging up his boots, Auld went on to manage Hibs, Partick Thistle – whose Firhill ground was just a goal-kick away from Panmure Street in Glasgow where he was born – Hamilton and Dumbarton.

However, Celtic remained his first love and he spent his later years regaling the Hoops faithful with stories in the club’s hospitality suites.

His family announced in June that Auld was suffering from dementia.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: “I don’t think words can ever adequately describe what Bertie meant to the club and our supporters. He was a giant of a player, a giant of a man and quite simply Mr Celtic.

“He scaled the greatest of heights as a player with his talent, but it is who he was as a man that made him so much more to us all.

“He enriched all our lives so greatly with his humour, his character and personality and for that we will forever be grateful.”

Players who represented Celtic long after Auld retired quickly learned of the presence he had around the club.

Chris Sutton wrote on Twitter: “Bertie was a real legend, a lion and an absolute gentleman. He was a great player and a charming, funny, funny man.”

John Hartson described Auld as a “legend, Lisbon lion and a truly great gentleman”.

The club’s charity wing, the Celtic FC Foundation, said: “What a man Bertie Auld was. He appeared at countless Foundation events over the years and made each of our participants feel like they were the only person in the room. He meant the world to our team and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Auld’s former teams and the Scottish Football Association were among those to pay tribute, while Rangers expressed their sadness and passed on their sympathy to Auld’s family and Celtic.

Birmingham hailed Auld for playing a part in some of the club’s most glorious years – the midfielder featured in a European final against Roma and the 1963 League Cup final victory against Aston Villa.

Hibs, who Auld led to the First Division title in 1981, described their former player and manager as “a brilliant man with a huge personality”.

Partick Thistle paid tribute to a local hero.

“Bertie Auld’s talent, success, personality and character meant he was revered by supporters not only of the clubs he served, but across the Scottish football spectrum and beyond,” they said.

“The Thistle teams he moulded in the second half of the 1970s remain among the most fondly remembered in the club’s modern history and his win percentage just south of 40 per cent, mostly achieved in the Premier League, is among the best ever achieved at Thistle.

“The boy from Panmure Street, a true one-off, seemed destined to represent the red and yellow and he did so with distinction in those two managerial spells.

“Bertie Auld will forever have his own very special place in the history of Partick Thistle Football Club.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bertie Auld: Celtic's Lisbon Lion dies aged 83

Bertie Auld, who played in the Celtic side that lifted the European Cup in 1967, has died at the age of 83. Five months ago, it was announced he was suffering with dementia. Best known for being one of Celtic's Lisbon Lions, Auld also won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups at Parkhead.
SCOTLAND
firstsportz.com

Twitter Mourns Passing Away Celtic’s Legendary Footballer Bertie Auld

Football fans received a really unfortunate news today. Celtic FC legend, Bertie Auld, passed away at the age of 83 and left all his fans speechless. The fullback turned winger, Bertie Auld, played professional football from 1955 to 1973. After spending six seasons with Celtic FC, the Scottish player moved to Birmingham City, and before returning to Celtic after four years.
SOCCER
jerseydoesntshrink.com

Bertie Auld - 1938 - 2021

Former midfielder Bertie Auld, who was part of the European Cup-winning Lisbon Lions team of 1967, has died at the age of 83, after rumours where confirmed by the club earlier today. Auld made 283 appearances and scored 85 goals for Celtic in two spells, winning five league titles, four...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Farewell Bertie Auld, combative and guileful Lisbon Lion, and master of comic timing

If there are turnstiles at football Valhalla – or should that be Olympus or Nirvana? – the legends must be jostling one another in the queue, such is the rate at which we are losing a generation of the game’s totemic figures. Jimmy Greaves, Walter Smith and Ron Flowers have now been joined by Bertie Auld, whose death from dementia, at the age of 83, has been announced by Celtic.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hartson
Person
Bertie Auld
Person
Chris Sutton
Yardbarker

The Celtic Family weeps as another Lion sleeps tonight

The devastating news broke this evening that Celtic great and Lison Lion, Bertie Auld has passed away. Bertie was a member of the European Cup winning team in 1967 under Jock Stein. He became and integral part of that Celtic team of the sixties and was popular amongst both his teammates and the Celtic Support.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Charlie Nicholas pays tribute to ‘magnificent character’ Bertie Auld

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has paid tribute to “magnificent character” Bertie Auld. The Lisbon Lion passed away aged 83 on Sunday and Nicholas, who got to know him through his two spells at Parkhead, recalls a man who enjoyed giving him a gentle ribbing. In an interview to promote...
CANCER
fourfourtwo.com

James Forrest: Semi-final winner ‘extra special’ as a tribute to Bertie Auld

Celtic winger James Forrest admits his Hampden winner was “extra special” because their Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory had served as a tribute to Bertie Auld. Forrest and his team-mates wore number 10 on their shorts against St Johnstone in honour of Lisbon Lion Auld, who died at the age of 83 six days earlier.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Celtic Fc#Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld#Inter Milan#Portuguese#Hoops#Scottish Cups#League Cups#Hibs#Twitter
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
FanSided

Mohamed Elyounoussi pays beautiful tribute to Celtic

Mohamed Elyounoussi enjoyed a pretty good spell at Celtic, all things considered. He was on loan at the club for a couple of seasons and showed a lot of potential. Many fans had even hoped that the Hoops would sign him on a permanent basis but that did not turn out to be the case and he now finds himself back at Southampton, where he is doing quite well at the moment.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

What became of the Lisbon Lions?

Bertie Auld one of Celtic’s revered Lisbon Lions has died at the age of 83. Jock Stein’s side beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the Estadio Nacional in the Portuguese capital in 1967 to become the first British team to win the European Cup. Here, the PA news agency remembers the...
SOCCER
NME

Tributes paid after death of Scottish artist Heir Of The Cursed

Scottish artist Heir Of The Curse has died, her family have confirmed in a statement. The musician, whose real name was Beldina Odenyo Onassis, was 31 years of age. A cause of death has not been made public at present. “We are devastated,” her family said, announcing that the artist...
MUSIC
The Independent

Jason Robinson: Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”. Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith

Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith. Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance. Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri says football managers are forever taking leaps of faith

Claudio Ranieri has likened football management to sky diving. The 70-year-old Watford boss has explained the experience of top-level coaching as a constant leap of faith. Watford will host Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League clash, with the vastly-experienced Ranieri full of sympathy for under-fire Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current plight.
The Independent

Lionel Messi comes to rescue to guide PSG to victory over Nantes

Lionel Messi came to the rescue for 10-man Paris St Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.Messi’s first league goal for PSG and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.Lionel Messi was involved in nine shots during the game against Nantes (6 shots, 3 chances created), his highest tally in a...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy