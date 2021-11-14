ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants DC Patrick Graham generating HC interest?

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfhuw_0cwaZotG00
Patrick Graham Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham garnered interest for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy last year, but he elected to remain with the Meadowlands’ other club for at least one more season. In the 2022 coaching cycle, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports expects Graham to draw interview requests from multiple teams.

Graham, 42, broke into coaching as a graduate assistant with Wagner College back in 2002. He slowly worked his way up the collegiate ranks and landed his first NFL gig with the Patriots in 2009. He served as Brian Flores' DC with with the Dolphins in 2019 before joining Joe Judge's first coaching staff with the Giants last season.

His work with the Giants is what has created the HC buzz. Despite not having a ton of individual talent to work with, Graham coaxed a top-10 performance out of his unit in 2020 in terms of points allowed, and though the New York defense struggled through much of the first half of this season, the club has yielded just 39 points over the past three games despite facing the likes of Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Graham’s reputation as a play-caller, along with his ability to forge strong relationships with his players, has attracted league-wide attention.

Indeed, if the Giants opt to part ways with Judge this offseason, La Canfora says Graham, a Yale alumnus, would be a legitimate candidate to be promoted to the top job. Even if that does not happen, there should be more than one interview coming his way after the calendar flips to 2022.

Graham, who is African-American, is not on the initial list of vetted minority candidates that the NFL recently sent to its teams. However, La Canfora notes that Graham has the support of the league office, which suggests that he could appear on that list in short order.

In related news, La Canfora wrote in early October that the NFL is exploring an algorithm that could help quantify a given candidate’s attributes, which the league believes will assist minority candidates land opportunities that they might not otherwise have. The thought is that, as teams rely more and more on analytics, an objective number that an owner can look at to evaluate a particular candidate may help defeat any more subjective considerations or subconscious biases.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell

Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against Roger Goodell and NFL, David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. This comes weeks after leaked emails led to Gruden leaving his post as Raiders head coach. “Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans waive OL Bobby Hart, DL Amani Bledsoe

Hart has managed to stick around the NFL for seven seasons despite being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. The lineman started 21 games for the Giants between the 2015 and 2017 seasons, and he later started 45 games (of 46 appearances) for the Bengals between 2018 and 2020. Hart was released by the Bengals back in March, and he’s spent most of the 2021 campaign on the Bills and Dolphins practice squad.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, will start Sunday vs. Seahawks

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the field on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Rodgers is back with the Packers, is expected to be activated from the COVID-19/reserve list and will start against the Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that Rodgers has remained asymptomatic and “has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Patrick Graham’s recent less-is-more approach revitalizing Giants’ defense

The running joke with Patrick Graham is that his Yale-educated mind always mixes up common sayings. The Giants defensive coordinator recently said “talk me off the bridge” instead of ledge. He has used “jump the gun” out of context. He is confused by the chicken-or-the-egg conundrum. But here’s one he should make certain to never forget again: Sometimes, less is more.
NFL
NFL

Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, Patrick Graham among young NFL coaches to watch

Who is this year's Sean McVay -- the young, up-and-coming coach who may get an NFL head job sooner than later?. This is the fifth year I've asked the question in this space. And in the previous four cycles, over half of all head-coaching hires (14 of 27) came from that year's edition of this list, which focuses on a specific demographic: under age 45 and seeking their first NFL head-coaching opportunity. Last year alone, Brandon Staley (Chargers), Arthur Smith (Falcons), Dan Campbell (Lions), Robert Saleh (Jets) and Nick Sirianni (Eagles) all landed their first jobs while being under 45.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Patrick Graham boasts about current job amid head-coaching speculation

The Giants could’ve lost Patrick Graham to a head-coaching job this past offseason. The coordinator was coming off a tremendous 2020 campaign in which his defense was one of the more impressive in the league. Graham, however, decided to remain with Big Blue and continue to be a part of what the organization is attempting to build.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Bucs: Patrick Graham knows fooling Tom Brady is no easy task

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham knows you might be able to fool Tom Brady occasionally, but over the course of a game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers future Hall of Fame quarterback is usually going to win the chess match. Graham knows that what worked last season when the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Jason La Canfora
Yardbarker

Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Brushes Off Head Coaching Buzz

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is only focused on one thing right now, and that's getting the team's defense ready to limit Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. And about those head coaching rumors that have begun circulating (again) around Graham's name?. "The ‘Pat Graham, get fired’ buzz was...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Hc#Jets#Cbs Sports#Wagner College#Patriots#Yale#African American
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy