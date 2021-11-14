ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 injured, suspect killed during shooting in Missouri, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Shooting: Five people were injured after a gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a nightclub in Columbia, Missouri. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four people were injured and one of two suspected gunmen was killed early Sunday outside a Missouri nightclub, authorities said.

Authorities in Columbia described the incident outside of Vibez lounge in downtown Columbia as a “mass shooting,” KOMU reported.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said at a Sunday news conference that offices were patrolling in the area of the nightclub at around 3 a..m CST when they heard gunshots and saw two people “engaging in gunfire.”

The first gunman, a 30-year-old male, was shooting toward a crowd of people and was pursued by police, who fatally shot him, KOMU reported.

Jones said the second gunman has not been located.

The five people injured by gunfire were given emergency care at the scene, the television station reported. One person was hospitalized and had emergency surgery; all five victims were in stable condition, according to KMIZ.

“It concerns me deeply to speak of a mass casualty incident in Columbia, Missouri,” Jones told reporters. “This isn’t a police-only issue. It’s a community issue that’s going to take responsible business owners, responsible community partners.

“Part of this is people have gone to guns instead of fighting. When I was young, people used to fight. Now they pull guns on each other. I think it’s an act of cowardice. Honestly, it infuriates me that people have to pull guns on each other to solve an issue.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 23

Sweet Peaches
6d ago

Columbia Mo. has many schools for nursing and hospitals. These are still young adults. Where are the parents? Just what he wanted. And we give it to him. Why are we all hurting each other. These past few years have been tough on everyone. There is more support out now more than ever. People come on! find some peace and love like they did in the 60's. Don't let the devil win your Battle. This is so NOT COOL!!🙏

Reply
3
B4 Real
6d ago

some may think it's good to know the governor has made it a crime worth a five hundred thousand dollar fine if state and local law enforcement enforce federal gun laws so the police can be sure that there will be more gun crimes which will make their jobs a lot more dangerous and the public will also be in a lot more danger

Reply
2
