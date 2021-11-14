ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dakota Dozier released from hospital

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of what happens on the field today with the Minnesota Vikings, there’s at least some good news to be had for our favorite team. Offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized on...

www.dailynorseman.com

