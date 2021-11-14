Dakota Dozier released from hospital

Who do you think is a nincompoop this week? This is supposed to be fun, relax and enjoy. LA Chargers Twitter People - Why are they nincompoops? Prior to the game they felt the need to tweet their belief Keenan Allen > Justin Jefferson. JJ was coming off a few less than spectacular games. JJ was the best player on the field. After one play he flipped the ball to Keenan Allen on the sidelines. Another play he helmet came off and he flexed. JJ looked pumped and ready to go from kickoff. Keenen Allen had a pretty good game, JJ was better. It wasn’t just stats, some of those catches he made were unbelievable. Good natured fun on twitter between the teams two official accounts. The Vikes twitter folks get to have fun this week.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO