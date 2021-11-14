Dakota Dozier released from hospital

1st Down: If there was ever any doubt that Justin Jefferson is the future of the Minnesota Vikings, it was pretty much removed yesterday with his nine catch, 143-yard explosion. Quite literally every time the Vikes needed a big play, he provided it. First down, third down, long yardage, short yardage, whatever...JJ wasn't going to be denied. There's a more-than-reasonable case to be made that no matter what happens the rest of this 2021 season, keeping #18 happy should be paramount. His MN career CANNOT take the Stefon Diggs route (i.e. leaving too early).
