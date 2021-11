I’m fairly certain this isn’t what we had in mind when we asked for changes to the Ottawa Senators lineup. Alas, when your roster is clogged with one-way deals, a plague of injuries and disease is seemingly the only way to create the space necessary for said changes. It’s gotten ridiculous, folks. Nine in COVID-19 protocol, and four injured, one of which was revealed yesterday to be Erik Brännström. The only thing that’s even remotely funny about this is that the Senators have recently improved their play in spite of so many players being out, albeit while still losing games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO