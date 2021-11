Members of the Moore Republican Women organization elected Maureen Krueger as its president during its Nov. 3 meeting. “As I step down as leader of this amazing organization, I am leaving it in great hands,” said Pauline Bruno, outgoing president. “Maureen has been a significant and active member of MRW for many years, and she has been one of my right-hand people in achieving our many accomplishments. She is smart, tough and knowledgeable, and she will be an awesome servant leader as we continue to make MRW a force in preserving conservative Republican principles and electing conservatives at every level of government.”

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO