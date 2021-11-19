Storm system expected to arrive early next week could impact Thanksgiving travel

A storm system expected to arrive early next week could impact some Thanksgiving travel.

News 12 meteorologists say that the storm is expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy rain. The storm will also bring colder temperatures by the middle of the week.



FRIDAY: Will have sun and clouds in the afternoon. It will be a bit windy and colder with a high of 46 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, with a high of 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a stray evening shower chance. Highs will be around 55.



MONDAY: Watching the chance for a larger storm that will be mostly rain with some wind.