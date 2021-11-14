ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icebreaker poses risks?

By David Amerine
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is money to be made by constructing wind turbines on Lake Erie, particularly if the ecological impact, something normally addressed in a full Environmental Impact Statements (EIS), is ignored. Full EIS's are required for any endeavor that has the potential to harm the environment stating how those potential environmental hazards...

Inside Indiana Business

Study: Dam Removal Poses Low Contamination Risk

A study conducted by researchers at Earlham College suggests the removal of the Weir Dam in Richmond “should not release significant contamination” into the Whitewater River. The researchers sought to determine if there were any potentially harmful levels of contaminants in the sediment trapped behind the dam. Earlham says the...
RICHMOND, IN
natureworldnews.com

Hazardous Ozone Spikes at Western Cities, Posing Health Risks to Millions

It is considered as a roaring success in terms of emission as a decrease of dangerous soil surface pollution throughout United States occurred during the last couple generations. The odorless, invisible vapor has proven persistently impossible to lower to acceptable levels in certain territories in the nation, particularly in the...
HEALTH
shorelineareanews.com

Adventures of an Icebreaker: 133 days, 22,000 miles - the Healy returns home

SEATTLE — The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) returned to their Seattle homeport Saturday following a 22,000-mile, 133-day deployment circumnavigating North America. The crew aboard Healy, a 420-ft. medium icebreaker, provided U.S. surface presence in the Arctic, supported high-latitude oceanographic research missions, participated in an international...
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

Experts call for more icebreakers as tensions intensify in Arctic

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- When it comes to power and positioning in the Arctic, the United States trails behind Russia, regional experts told lawmakers. "Our presence in the Arctic is late to the game," retired Coast Guard Adm. Paul Zukunft said at a hearing Tuesday. "Russia has de facto established itself as a regional hegemon."
WASHINGTON, DC
Rhode Island State
Forbes

A Hydrogen Breakthrough That Works Like ‘A Coal Mine In Reverse’

As COP26, the UN’s 26th climate change summit, just confirmed, hydrogen is critical to decarbonizing the planet. According to the International Energy Agency, demand should increase six-fold over the next 30 years in our pursuit of net zero carbon emissions. To meet the demand, something has to change. "The global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: November walleye catches can bring fame, fortune

While still being practiced by smaller numbers, the former local Thanksgiving morning tradition of rabbit and pheasant hunting is almost absent in younger generations of active sportsmen. Instead, thousands of anglers have hundreds of thousands of reasons to still be fishing for walleyes on Lake Erie. The trailers filling the...
HOBBIES
Sandusky Register

COVID cases jump again in Huron County

NORWALK — COVID-19 cases have jumped again in Huron County, the county health department reported Friday. Huron County Public Health released its weekly report Friday and said there were 280 new cases from Nov. 12-18. That’s up from the previous week’s case county of 220 cases, an increase the health agency termed significant.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

Gas prices hitting highs

NORWALK — Gas prices across the country have risen to record highs in recent weeks. Currently, Ohio’s average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.24, according to AAA, and the national gas price average is $3.41. Compare that to December 2020, when the national gas price average was $2.22...
NORWALK, OH
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

California wildfires killed thousands of giant sequoias: officials

Wildfires that tore through California's forests this year killed thousands of giant sequoia trees, officials said Friday in the first full-scale assessment of the toll on the rare species. Two huge lightning-sparked blazes burned up to 3,600 of the trees, each of them more than four feet (120 centimeters) in diameter, leaving them dead or expected to die within the next five years. The figure represents five percent of the planet's entire reserve of the trees -- the largest species by volume in the world -- and comes after up to 14 percent of them were wiped out by fires a year earlier. "The sobering reality is that we have seen another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes," said Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent Clay Jordan.
CALIFORNIA STATE

