Louisville Opens as 19-Point Road Favorite vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program coming off of a lopsided win against Syracuse, oddsmakers have them pegged them as a decisive favorite in their final road game of the season against Duke.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -19.0 favorite to the home Blue Devils. The over/under has been set at 58.5.

Against an underrated Orange squad, Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) was fast and furious. The Cardinals put up five touchdowns in the first half alone, held Syracuse to under 200 yards of offense, resulting in a 41-3 blowout for their largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent since 2017.

As for Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC), it has been far from a smooth season - one that might result in head coach David Cutcliffe departing the program once over. The Blue Devils have lost six games in a row, with their only wins on the year coming against Kansas, Northwestern and FCS North Carolina A&T.

Louisville is 5-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Duke is 4-6. Louisville 2-3 ATS on the road and 1-2 straight up, while Duke is 4-1 ATS at home and 3-2 straight up.

The Cardinals failed to cover vs. Ole Miss (+9.0), vs. EKU (-30.0), vs. Virginia (-2.5), at NC State (-6.0) and vs. Clemson (+3.5); but did so vs. UCF (+7.0), at FSU (+1.0), at Wake Forest (+7.0), vs. Boston College (-4.5) and vs. Syracuse (-3.0).

Duke was able to cover vs. North Carolina A&T (-22.5), vs. Northwestern (+2.5), vs. Kansas (-16.0) and vs. Georgia Tech (+4.5); but not at Charlotte (-6.5), at North Carolina (+19.5), at Virginia (+10.5), at Wake Forest (+16.5), vs. Pitt (+21.0) and at Virginia Tech (13.0).

Kickoff vs. Duke is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

