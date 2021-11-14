ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Opens as 19-Point Road Favorite vs. Duke

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program coming off of a lopsided win against Syracuse, oddsmakers have them pegged them as a decisive favorite in their final road game of the season against Duke.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -19.0 favorite to the home Blue Devils. The over/under has been set at 58.5.

Against an underrated Orange squad, Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) was fast and furious. The Cardinals put up five touchdowns in the first half alone, held Syracuse to under 200 yards of offense, resulting in a 41-3 blowout for their largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent since 2017.

As for Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC), it has been far from a smooth season - one that might result in head coach David Cutcliffe departing the program once over. The Blue Devils have lost six games in a row, with their only wins on the year coming against Kansas, Northwestern and FCS North Carolina A&T.

Louisville is 5-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Duke is 4-6. Louisville 2-3 ATS on the road and 1-2 straight up, while Duke is 4-1 ATS at home and 3-2 straight up.

The Cardinals failed to cover vs. Ole Miss (+9.0), vs. EKU (-30.0), vs. Virginia (-2.5), at NC State (-6.0) and vs. Clemson (+3.5); but did so vs. UCF (+7.0), at FSU (+1.0), at Wake Forest (+7.0), vs. Boston College (-4.5) and vs. Syracuse (-3.0).

Duke was able to cover vs. North Carolina A&T (-22.5), vs. Northwestern (+2.5), vs. Kansas (-16.0) and vs. Georgia Tech (+4.5); but not at Charlotte (-6.5), at North Carolina (+19.5), at Virginia (+10.5), at Wake Forest (+16.5), vs. Pitt (+21.0) and at Virginia Tech (13.0).

Kickoff vs. Duke is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the new season against Detroit Mercy. After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Cardinals put together a much more convincing performance against the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Duke | Game 11

DURHAM, N.C. - Coming off of a lopsided win against Syracuse, the Louisville football program is hitting the road for the final time this season, and wrapping up ACC play against Duke. Against an underrated Orange squad, Louisville was fast and furious. The Cardinals put up five touchdowns in the...
DURHAM, NC
LouisvilleReport

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Duke 22

DURHAM, N.C. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville wrapped up ACC play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in Durham, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:. Team Notes:. Louisville is now 3-0 all-time against...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After putting forth a pair of disjointed performances to start the season, one of which included an upset loss to Furman in overtime, Louisville looked much more efficient against Navy, coming out on top 77-60. It was a game where the ball movement on offense was much more fluid, the defensive effort was a lot more active, and one that started to show the product that the Cardinals can put together.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Throttles Duke to Clinch Bowl Eligibility

DURHAM, N.C. - Hitting the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season, the Louisville football program concluded ACC play with a matchup at Duke, and left Wallace-Wade Stadium with a resounding 62-22 win Thursday night. The win not only sends the Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) back over...
DURHAM, NC
LouisvilleReport

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the season against Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Class of 2022 S D'Angelo Hutchinson Commits to Louisville

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Louisville football program continues to have a good month of November out on the recruiting trail. D’Angelo Hutchinson, a Class of 2022 prospect out of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northeast, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He decommitted from Iowa State on Tuesday, and also held offers from UCF, Western Kentucky, Southern Miss and others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Matt Cross Emerging as Louisville's Early X-Factor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Matt Cross announced earlier this year that he would be transferring to Louisville, many fans were excited about the shooting potential he would be bringing to the Cardinals. It's hard not to see why, as he played a key role in Louisville's upset loss at Miami las January, scoring 16 points off the bench while going 4-6 on three-point attempts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Engstler, Smith Lead Louisville Past UT Martin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and No. 10 Louisville cruised past UT Martin 62-30 on Wednesday night for its second consecutive victory. Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Throttles Bellarmine in Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for No. 10 Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Tawfiq Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their eighth commit in the Class of 2022, as Tawfiq Thomas has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Thomas:. Prospect: Tawfiq Thomas. Position: Defensive Tackle. Vitals: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds. School: Tampa...
LOUISVILLE, KY
