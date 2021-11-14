ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kai Havertz Reveals What it Takes to Win the Champions League

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea's Kai Havertz had revealed what it takes to win the Champions League after his side's success in the competition last season.

The Blues attacker joined the club last summer from Bayer Leverkusen, with the German going on to score the winning goal in the final against Manchester City in May.

It was Chelsea's second ever trophy in the competition, with the first coming against Bayern Munich in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1ses_0cwaA2yw00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz revealed what is required for a club to win one of the most prestigious competitions in world football, as he said: "You have to play like a family."

The Blues were dominant throughout the majority of their games on the road to the final in Porto, finishing top of their group ahead of Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

La Liga leaders and eventual champions Atletico Madrid were Chelsea's opposition in the knockout stages, with the west London side winning 3-0 on aggregate after impressive performances both home and away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaZNA_0cwaA2yw00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Porto stood between them and a spot in the semi-finals of the competition, something the Blues had not achieved since 2014. The Portuguese side pulled off a shock result in the knockouts against Juventus, but Chelsea proved to be too strong for them and were 2-1 winners overall.

Real Madrid, who are 13 time winners of the Champions League, were next. Christian Pulisic scored a vital away goal in the first leg draw, before Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored at Stamford Bridge to send the Blues to the final.

First time finalists City were the opponents, the third all English final of the competition. Havertz was on hand to score his first ever Champions League goal, rounding goalkeeper Ederson after a fantastic through ball from Mount.

Chelsea were able to hold onto the lead until the final whistle and were subsequently crowned the Champions of Europe.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kai Havertz Pleased With Chelsea's Start to Premier League Season

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is pleased with the start his side have made in the Premier League this season. The German scored for the Blues against Burnley on Saturday, heading in past Nick Pope from Reece James' cross on the right. However, they wasted chances throughout the rest of the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tartan

Champions League Matchday 4 Breakdown

Unbeaten across all of their Champions League group stage games so far, Bayern Munich are now guaranteed to advance on to the round of 16. (credit: Courtesy of Min-joon via Wikimedia Commons) Group A. Manchester City put up a convincing 4-1 performance against Club Brugge at the Etihad, effectively putting...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Hoffenheim, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-0, Barça cruise to dominant win at home

Barcelona’s women’s team remains undefeated in the season and thanks to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to make it three wins out of three in the Women’s Champions League group stage. Barça dominated the entire match and played some beautiful football, turning a potentially tough game against a solid German team into a walk in the park.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Kai Havertz
BBC

West Ham 'will want Champions League'

West Ham have what it takes to qualify for the Champions League this season, according to former England midfielder Fara Williams. David Moyes' side finished sixth last season, two points off fourth place, but are currently third in the Premier League after Sunday's thrilling win against Liverpool. "They will want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Champions League: Arsenal beat Koge 5-1 for second Group C win

Steph Catley scored a stunning first goal for Arsenal to help them outclass a stubborn Koge side in the Women's Champions League. Catley found the top corner with a free-kick to put Arsenal ahead against the Danish champions before the break. Nikita Parris, who had a first-half penalty saved, pounced...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Chelsea are stunned at home with Matej Vydra netting a late equaliser to cancel out Kai Havertz's header as Thomas Tuchel's Premier League leaders are punished for their wasteful finishing

Sean Dyche’s inspired substitutions enabled Burnley to take an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge and stop Chelsea’s winning run. The Premier League leaders appeared to be heading for a routine victory when Kai Havertz, deputising at centre-forward for the injured Romelu Lukaku, headed in after 33 minutes shortly after he’d needed treatment for tumbling over an advertising hoarding.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Bayer Leverkusen#German#Portuguese#Juventus#The Champions Of Europe
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz: Burnley had one chance and scored

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz had mixed emotions after scoring in their 1-1 draw with Burnley. Although it earned the Blues a point, the Chelsea performance should have yielded all three against a Burnley side that survived a host of chances for the home team. "What was missing was some goals,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea's Reece James, Kai Havertz impressive despite frustrating Burnley draw

Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to pay for their missed opportunities on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz's glancing header in the first half was seemingly going to set the Blues on their way to a comprehensive victory. Instead, they took their foot off the gas and welcomed Burnley back into the game, with Matej Vydra bundling home a shock late equaliser to put a dent in Chelsea's title push.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: The UEFA women’s Champions League takes center stage this week

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (YouTube, DAZN) As the men’s soccer world heads into a FIFA window, the spotlight shines on women’s club games in Europe. This is the highest-profile of this week’s Champions League games, with stars on both sides. PSG has Canada’s Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, Germany’s Sara Däbritz,...
MLS
Tribal Football

Chelsea boost with Kai Havertz via Germany

Chelsea have received an injury boost with Kai Havertz back in training with Germany. Havertz has returned to training with Germany having missed his country's 9-0 thumping of Liechtenstein on Thursday. He sat out of training with a bruised thigh but is now back with Hansi Flick's side and he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Charlotte Stories

Easy Parimatch Champions League Betting

Champions League betting is a great way to make money today. Even those who are not into football know what the Champions League is: the outcome of matches and eliminations from teams during the rounds is trumpeted on all the news, which always causes a stir. Why are the Champions League tour so popular and why are champions league betting odds made on Parimatch.
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
485
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy