The struggles at Manchester United continues as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure and desperate to deliver results. It has been a woeful start to the season by the red devils and have just picked up one point in their last four games at Old Trafford. United are currently sixth in the Premier League table nine points off first place Chelsea. Ole’s men were battered 5-0 at the Old Trafford by arch rivals Liverpool at the end of last month. However a 3-0 win against Spurs was short lived as they once again fell to a defeat and this time against their city rivals Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO