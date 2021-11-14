ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had...

keyt.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
raleighnews.net

Hubert Davis wins debut as No. 19 UNC tops Loyola (Md.)

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Brady Manek added 20 helping Hubert Davis score a victory in his first game as head coach of No. 19 North Carolina, which topped Loyola (Md.) 83-67 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, had 12 points and...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Loyola (MD): Three to Watch

On the...Heels...of a great football weekend, it’s time to go a little further south on campus and turn our eyes to the Smith Center. That’s right, folks, it’s time to... The 2021-22 basketball season tips off tomorrow night! Here’s three things to watch for as we embark on yet another...
Yardbarker

Watch: Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina Men's Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
FOX Sports

Martinez carries New Hampshire past St. Joseph's (ME) 98-53

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points and 10 rebounds as New Hampshire romped past St. Joseph's (Maine) 98-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Nick Guadarrama had 13 points for New Hampshire. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 12 points and Sloan Seymour had 10 points. Drew Shea had...
WNCT

Jackson carries East Carolina past SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina opened its 2021-22 campaign Tuesday night with a 70-62 victory over South Carolina State in front of a crowd of 3,605 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (1-0) secured their 22nd-straight season-opening victory, entering the contest tied with Duke for the longest such streak nationally. The Bulldogs (0-1) […]
abc17news.com

Glover, Kaifes carry Samford past Maryville (TN) 99-78

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 19 points as Samford romped past Maryville (TN) 99-78 in the season opener for both teams. Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15. Felix Uadiale led the Fighting Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
cbslocal.com

Andrews Scores 30 To Lead Loyola (Md.) Past SC State 75-65

CHARLESTON, Sc. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday. Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Loyola (Md.) in Season Finale

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
The Post and Courier

College of Charleston gets past Lipscomb

John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77 on Nov. 12 on Day 2 of the Rising Coaching Classic. Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece. Osinachi Smart led the Cougars with 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.
live5news.com

Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.
KEYT

No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra 69-67 on late free throws

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ian Martinez made two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining, and No. 20 Maryland avoided another loss this week by edging Hofstra 69-67. Hofstra had the ball with the score tied and the shot clock off, but Omar Silverio’s deep 3-pointer was blocked by Eric Ayala, and when Silverio instinctively went for the loose ball, he fouled Martinez. After Martinez made both free throws, Hofstra never got another shot off. Ayala led Maryland (4-1) with 14 points but went just 5 of 17 from the field. Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (1-3).
KEYT

Santos, Collier help Pitt beat Towson 63-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman Nate Santos hit four 3-pointers, scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds — all career highs — and Noah Collier made plays on both ends of the court in a decisive run down the stretch to help Pittsburgh beat Towson 63-59. Collier recorded a three-point play off a layup, threw down a contested two-hand dunk, stole a pass that led to a 3-by Odukale and blocked a shot before Odukale made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cap an 11-4 spurt that gave the Panthers a 59-55 lead with about a minute leftt Nate Santos and Burton each hit two free throws from there to seal it. Cameron Holden made 9 of 15 from the field and led Towson with 25 points and seven rebounds.
KEYT

No. 5 NC State women contain Lee, beat Kansas State 90-69

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 18 points and six rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State pulled away from Kansas State for a 90-69 win. Diamond Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack, and Raina Perez and Kayla Jones each scored 12 points. Kansas State center Ayoka Lee finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She had been averaging 29.3 points per game, but the Wolfpack often denied her the ball. Serena Sundell led the Wildcats with 21 points.
KEYT

No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 77-59 win over Ohio on Friday night. Freshman guard TyTy Washington followed Brooks with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Mintz added 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 for the Wildcats. Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio, followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10. The Wildcats (3-1) used a big second half to fend off the Bobcats, who led for most of the first half.
KEYT

Gauchos bounce back with big win over Chicago State

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball Team (2-1) bounced back to capture its second win of the year defeating Chicago State (0-5) at home 81-50 in the first game of the Cerebro Sports Cali Jam. UCSB's strong first-half performance put the Gauchos in the driver's seat...
