ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Wylie Hubbard celebrates 75th birthday with Hayes Carll at Paramount

Austin 360
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this is what Ray Wylie Hubbard is like at 75, I can’t wait until he turns 100. The blues-country-rock troubadour, who celebrated his birthday Saturday night at the Paramount Theater, just seems to get better with age. Though he wrote the Jerry Jeff Walker classic “Up Against the Wall, Redneck...

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin 360

Live music in Austin: Seismic Dance Event, Ray Wylie Hubbard birthday bash and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 11-17. Cindy Walker tribute at ABGB. Shows at this popular pizza joint and brewpub usually are free, but the $50 admission price ($100 VIP) for this special event is for a good cause: the SIMS Foundation, which provides mental health services for local musicians and industry professionals. Walker, one of the 20th century’s greatest songwriters, wrote dozens of songs for Western swing legend Bob Wills, as well as tunes recorded by the likes of Bing Crosby, Ernest Tubb and Ray Charles, who had a massive hit with her ballad “You Don’t Know Me.” Guitarist Sophia Johnson and bassist Georgia Parker ringlead a “Women of Western Swing” outfit (along with Katy Rose Cox, Rose Sinclair and Karen Biller) backing more than a dozen guest performers, including Brennen Leigh, Jake Penrod, Roger Wallace and Asleep at the Wheel’s Katie Shore. 7 p.m. theabgb.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
Hood County News

Outlaw music legend Ray Wylie Hubbard is a Tolar football fan

Outlaw country music singer and songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is a Tolar Rattler football fan and sent the team a specially adapted version of his song "Snake Farm" to show his support of the team's playoff run. Coach Jeremy Mullins and the Rattlers football team groove to the song after...
TOLAR, TX
KTLA.com

Celebrating Jessica Holmes’ birthday

It’s Jessica’s birthday and her husband Arie surprised her on set for her birthday. Our staff also surprised Jessica with delicious burgers from one of her favorite spots in town Amboy Quality Meats and Delicious Burgers. Visit Amboy’s website for information or follow on Instagram. This aired on the KTLA...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Hayes Carll
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wylie#The Paramount Theater#Texan#Redneck#Hubbards#Eagles
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Why Don Johnson was removed from daughter Dakota's film screening, more news

Dakota Johnson's father, Don Johnson, was removed from the screening of her new Netflix movie just before the film started this week. On Nov. 19, the "Miami Vice" star spoke about the odd incident on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I had to get there a half hour early to get tested, for the, you know, for COVID. And so I went in, I got tested and so on and so forth," he said. Don and his wife, Kelly, then made their way into their reserved seats. "The dude comes in and he says, 'Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.' I said, 'no, whatever you got to say, just tell me here.' And he's, he gets really nervous. He leans down and whispers in my ear 'you tested positive.' So I went, 'no, I didn't.' He said, 'yes, you did.' So he asked me to get up," the actor said. Don had his assistant ask for a second opinion. "Of course it was a false positive, but the movie it was too late," he said. "I couldn't see the movie, so I am dying to see the movie, but I'm still happy to be COVID free."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy