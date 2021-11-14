ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 14/11/2021

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Spain are not scheduled to be in action until 2022 with their next opponent to be confirmed. Sweden will face a battle to be one of the three teams...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
kentuckytoday.com

Spain passes Sweden in Group B of European qualifying

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spain took a big step toward securing an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar by defeating Greece 1-0 on Thursday after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Olmo
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Emil Forsberg
World Soccer Talk

Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland

London (AFP) – Spain took a huge step towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden’s shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique’s men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty proved enough for La Roja to take...
goal.com

South Africa v Zimbabwe Match Preview, 2021/11/11

The Southern African neighbours resume their rivalry when they clash in this fixture commonly known as the Battle of Limpopo. Bafana Bafana’s ambitions to reach the next round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers face a serious threat when they clash against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday. It...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Sweden shocker in Georgia opens door for Spain

London (AFP) – Sweden slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Georgia on Thursday handing Spain a lifeline in their bid to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice in the second half for the hosts in Tblisi as a Sweden side boasting Zlatan...
goal.com

Tanzania v Congo DR Match Report, 11/11/2021

A goal in the first half and two in the second handed the Leopards control of their pool pending the result between Benin and Madagascar. Tanzania's hopes of finishing top of Group J to advance to the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers suffered a massive blow after a 3-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group
goal.com

Uganda v Kenya Match Report, 11/11/2021

Harambee Stars took the lead only to concede with a few minutes remaining as the rivals shared points once again. Uganda fought back to ensure they picked up a point against Kenya after a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier staged at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende on Thursday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

PSG v Nantes Match Preview, 11/20/21

After losing 1-2 at home to Nantes last March, Paris could lose two straight matches against Les Canaris in Ligue 1 for the first time since April 1994-January 1995 (3). Paris have won 12 of their last 13 home games against Nantes in Ligue 1, but lost the most recent one in March (1-2).
goal.com

'I expected to score' - Messi happy to get long-awaited first Ligue 1 goal

The Argentine scored for the first time in the French top-flight at the sixth time of asking as his side stretched their unbeaten run to five games. Lionel Messi says he was happy to get his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat Nantes 3-1 on Saturday.
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January (The Sun) Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of losing 20-year-old promising midfielder Junior Dina-Ebimbe in the near future. Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire because of heart problems, according to Gerard Romero. The Barcelona attacker has been ruled out for...
goal.com

Caf Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns beat Hasaacas to rule Africa

The South African side are winners of the inaugural championship after beating the Ghanaian outfit. South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are winners of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League following a 2-0 triumph over Ghanaian outfit Hasaacas Ladies on Friday. Goals from Morifi Chuene and Andisiwe Mgcoyi ensured victory for...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy