ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers Week 10 inactives: QB Cam Newton officially back in uniform

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTlm1_0cwZxWt900

10 years ago, Cam Newton made his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers in Glendale, Ariz. So, perhaps it’s only fitting that he makes his remarkable return to the franchise there as well.

The team released their inactives for the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals an hour and a half prior to kickoff. And, Newton wasn’t among them!

While he isn’t expected to start, with those duties going over to P.J. Walker, the former Most Valuable Player could very well hit the field in some sort of capacity this afternoon. After all, everything’s on the table for head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and this 4-5 Panthers team looking for some life.

In more exciting news, starters in defensive end Brian Burns and safety Juston Burris are also both good to go.

Here is, though, who won’t suit up for Carolina:

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

TE Colin Thompson

And, headlined by a pair of another intriguing twists, here’s who’s down for Arizona:

QB Kyler Murray

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Andy Isabella

RB Jonathan Ward

S James Wiggins

G Justin Pugh

G Max Garvia

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton﻿, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte. General manager Scott Fitterer says Newton officially passed his physical and signed his contract. “Cam is coming in here to play. When...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Thompson
Person
Cam Newton
CBS Sports

Cam Newton to meet with QB-needy Panthers this week as free agent seeks return to NFL, per report

The Carolina Panthers are in need of a quarterback. A familiar face may be the answer. Per Jonathan A. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will meet with Cam Newton regarding a possible return to the franchise that drafted him. Newton, who played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 and is the franchise's all-time passing leader, has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in August.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Panthers must sign Cam Newton to fix QB debacle

Cam Newton is reportedly meeting with the Carolina Panthers, who are apparently in need of a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down with an injury that would keep him out for multiple weeks. Should the Panthers sign Newton? The 32-year-old quarterback, who last played for the New England Patriots, is now looking for a job. With all that said, here are three reasons why the Panthers must reunite with Cam Newton.
NFL
WITN

Panthers announce signing of Cam Newton, bring back QB to replace injured Darnold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers are bringing back their former MVP quarterback Cam Newton. The team made the official announcement on Thursday. Newton played in New England last season and was cut by the Patriots at the end of the preseason. According to reports it was based on him being unvaccinated. More reports say Newton is now vaccinated and that won’t play a role any more.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Pugh#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals#Cb#Wr
KESQ

Superman II: Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year contract to bring quarterback Cam Newton back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The Panthers were light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Panthers to meet with QB Cam Newton, discuss possible reunion

The Carolina Panthers need a quarterback. With Sam Darnold out for at least four weeks with a fractured scapula in his throwing shoulder, they need someone who can hold down the fort for a month and quite possibly longer. And you'll never guess who they might be turning to in Darnold's absence.
NFL
Yardbarker

Did QB Cam Newton want multi-year deal from Panthers?

Carolina Panthers legend and 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton returned to Carolina Thursday after starting signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. Newton put pen to paper on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million when all...
NFL
247Sports

Panthers coach Matt Rhule mum on Cam Newton, PJ Walker as Carolina's starting QB for Week 11

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would not say if Cam Newton will start his team's next game following Sunday's 34-10 win at Arizona, but complimented the quarterback's ability to quickly learn the playbook after signing this past week. A franchise favorite for a decade prior to his release ahead of the 2020 season, Newton inked a one-year deal with the Panthers a few days before throwing a touchdown pass and running for another in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

QB Cam Newton Signs - Back With Carolina Panthers: NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. NOV 11 CAM IS BACK The Cowboys already got their taste of the Panthers this year. But soon,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Panthers Reveal Cam Newton as Starting QB

The Washington Football Team's defense has struggled for most of the season. However, in the past few weeks, the unit has looked better. The defense produced its best performance last week in a 29-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which quarterback Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy