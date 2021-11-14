Panthers Week 10 inactives: QB Cam Newton officially back in uniform

10 years ago, Cam Newton made his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers in Glendale, Ariz. So, perhaps it’s only fitting that he makes his remarkable return to the franchise there as well.

The team released their inactives for the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals an hour and a half prior to kickoff. And, Newton wasn’t among them!

While he isn’t expected to start, with those duties going over to P.J. Walker, the former Most Valuable Player could very well hit the field in some sort of capacity this afternoon. After all, everything’s on the table for head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and this 4-5 Panthers team looking for some life.

In more exciting news, starters in defensive end Brian Burns and safety Juston Burris are also both good to go.

Here is, though, who won’t suit up for Carolina:

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

TE Colin Thompson

And, headlined by a pair of another intriguing twists, here’s who’s down for Arizona:

QB Kyler Murray

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Andy Isabella

RB Jonathan Ward

S James Wiggins

G Justin Pugh

G Max Garvia