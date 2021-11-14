ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 11

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 11 offered a resurgent Ohio State offense, continued momentum from Wisconsin, and a big win by Michigan over Penn State. It all goes into where we believe Big Ten teams will go for the postseason and who will get into the College Football Playoff.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 11 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Details

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 11 a.m EST

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: No Projected Big Ten teams available

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Rutgers vs. Washington State

Pinstripe Bowl

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Arkansas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Arizona State

Outback Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

Rose Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Utah

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 7 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

Capital One Orange Bowl

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oregon vs. Ohio State

#Pinstripe Bowl#Fiesta Bowl#College Football Playoff#Citrus Bowl#American Football#Buckeyes Wire#Ohio State#Lane Bowl College#Fordfield#Espn#Mac Bowl Projection#Rutgers
