Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 11
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 11 offered a resurgent Ohio State offense, continued momentum from Wisconsin, and a big win by Michigan over Penn State. It all goes into where we believe Big Ten teams will go for the postseason and who will get into the College Football Playoff.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 11 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Details
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: No Projected Big Ten teams available
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Washington State
Pinstripe Bowl
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Arkansas
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Arizona State
Outback Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M
Rose Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Utah
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 7 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
Capital One Orange Bowl
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Oregon vs. Ohio State
