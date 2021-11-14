ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flick extends winning start as Germany beats Armenia

By MELINDA DESLATTE - Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleYEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hansi Flick extended his winning start as Germany coach to seven...

World Soccer Talk

PSG women’s football star detained after teammate attacked

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain women’s footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow French national player last week, her club said. Diallo was returning with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui from a Paris dinner organised by PSG last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

Hansi Flick explains decision to recall Julian Brandt to the Germany squad

Hansi Flick has backed Julian Brandt to make an impact for Germany after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s recall to the national team squad. Almost one year after earning his last cap for Germany, Julian Brandt is back in the national team squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The attacking midfielder’s recall to the Germany squad is a reward for his impressive recent performances for Borussia Dortmund. And Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing how he fares for Die Mannschaft.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenia#North Macedonia#Ap
World Soccer Talk

Flick claims record sixth win as Germany hit nine past Liechtenstein

Berlin (AFP) – Hansi Flick became the first coach to win his first six games in charge of Germany on Thursday as his side crushed ten-man Liechtenstein 9-0 in a low-stakes World Cup qualifier. Having already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Qatar, Germany smashed nine past Group J’s...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Hansi Flick names his final qualification squad

The Germany World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Hansi Flick takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers. There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer...
FIFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Armenia 1-Germany 4 in European Qualifiers

Neuhaus produces a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the middle of the goal is blocked by Stanislav Buchnev, who pulls off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net. 12:58 PM4 hours ago. 26'. Leroy Sane runs onto a loose...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Havertz, Gundogan help Germany to victory against Armenia

Germany defeated Armenia in their final World Cup qualifier as boss Hansi Flick extended his winning streak to seven consecutive matches. Goals from Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan and Jonas Hofmann saw Germany finish their qualifying campaign top of Group J with 27 points from a possible 30. Skipper Henrikh Mkhitaryan...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Gundogan double sees Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Yerevan (AFP) – Ilkay Gundogan scored twice on Sunday as Germany ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-1 win over Armenia. The Manchester City midfielder struck either side of half time as his side cruised to a comfortable seventh successive win under new coach Hansi Flick. Having already...
SOCCER
ESPN

Nantes' Moses Simon '100 percent' ready to attack Messi's PSG

Playing against the most fearsome frontline in French football will inspire Nantes to raise their level a notch or two, and take the game to the Paris Saint-Germain defence, according to forward Moses Simon. With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to contend with, Simon is well aware that the Canaries...
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
POLITICS
AFP

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr's second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.
SOCCER

