Ohio State finally moves up in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

After two weeks of looking somewhat challenged on offense, the Ohio State football team scored points in bunches against Purdue on Saturday. The defense may have looked a little suspect, but the Buckeyes did enough to show the nation and voters that they’re a team to reckon with.

The voters in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll also agree, moving OSU up a spot to No. 4 after Ohio State had been stuck at No. 5 for three weeks. It’s a modest jump and probably has more to do with the Oklahoma loss than anything, but it’s clear the Buckeyes are on the move.

Still in front of OSU Georgia (1), Alabama (2), and Cincinnati (3). Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Oregon (5), Notre Dame (6), Michigan (7), Michigan State (8), Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss.