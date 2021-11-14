ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State finally moves up in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pMd5_0cwZw2UN00

After two weeks of looking somewhat challenged on offense, the Ohio State football team scored points in bunches against Purdue on Saturday. The defense may have looked a little suspect, but the Buckeyes did enough to show the nation and voters that they’re a team to reckon with.

The voters in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll also agree, moving OSU up a spot to No. 4 after Ohio State had been stuck at No. 5 for three weeks. It’s a modest jump and probably has more to do with the Oklahoma loss than anything, but it’s clear the Buckeyes are on the move.

Still in front of OSU Georgia (1), Alabama (2), and Cincinnati (3). Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Oregon (5), Notre Dame (6), Michigan (7), Michigan State (8), Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Ohio State Football#American Football#Purdue#Buckeyes#Osu Georgia#Notre Dame#Usatodaysports
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's loss at Oklahoma

Iowa State embraced an aggressive approach in Norman, Okla. on Saturday in its eventual 28-21 loss to Oklahoma. Iowa State went for it on seven fourth downs, converting on five throughout the contest. Iowa State also attempted multiple trick plays and had one fake punt over the course of the game. But in the end, Iowa State's comeback bid fell short when Brock Purdy was intercepted on fourth and 10 from the Oklahoma 21 yard line.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy