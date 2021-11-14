Texas Tech becomes bowl eligible amid coaching transition

Lee Corso has made it crystal clear that the Cincinnati Bearcats don’t belong in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are currently 10-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Playoff rankings. They host SMU on Saturday before traveling to East Carolina on Nov. 27, with a win against the Mustangs clinching their place in the AAC Championship Game against Houston. Bearcats fans and the rest of the country, though, are well aware that a loss will eliminate Luke Fickell’s team from Playoff contention.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO