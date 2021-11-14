ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nkamhoua's career day leads Vols over ETSU

By Josh Lane, Sports Editor
utdailybeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier Nkamhoua made just his first career start last Tuesday in the Vols’ season-opener against UT Martin. He was entering his third year in the program, but he had never established a role outside of coming off the bench. After dropping a double-double against UT Martin, Nkamhoua picked up...

www.utdailybeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

John Fulkerson probable for Vols against ETSU

John Fulkerson didn’t dress for Tennessee in the 90-62 season-opening win over UT Martin on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena, after being labeled questionable for the game. The status sixth-year senior, who broke his left thumb during the preseason, was upgraded later Tuesday night, when Rick Barnes said during his postgame press conference that Fulkerson would be probable for Sunday afternoon’s game against ETSU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 18 Vols beat ETSU 94-62

Everything Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday afternoon, after his 18th-ranked Vols beat ETSU 94-62 at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “I do think we made strides from our last game. We weren’t very good defensively (against UT Martin). The things where we took some steps forward today, the things we had talked about, we had to do better defensively. We did that today. Do we have to get a lot better? We have to get a lot better. Our guards, against Villanova, are going to have to guard guards in the post. Des (Oliver) went to that a little tonight, where he was putting guards in the post and trying to post there when (ETSU was) looking to try to get some buckets. But as long as we keep trying to improve — and I think we did today, the things we worked on after the first game. We came out today and I thought we were really consciously locked in. We did a better job with our scouting report than we did in the first game, overall. And obviously Des, who I’ve gotten to respect for, is going to do just a great job there. They do a lot of things that we do too. You would expect that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Barnes talks Zeigler’s growth, spotlight of facing Villanova

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and freshman guard Zakai Zeigler met with members of the local media Tuesday to discuss the freshman's growth and their upcoming matchup with Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend. Here’s two takeaways from what they said. Zeigler’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City Press

Tennessee routs ETSU in Fulkerson's return

KNOXVILLE — Oliver Nkamhoua and Kennedy Chandler gave Tennessee an inside-outside punch and John Fulkerson made a winning return to the court as the No. 18 Volunteers routed East Tennessee State 94-62 Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. Nkamhoua led the Vols (2-0) with 23 points and eight rebounds, while freshman...
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee eyeing revenge against top-ranked Villanova

Tennessee is firing on all cylinders to start the 2021-22 basketball season. With dominating wins over UT Martin and ETSU, the Vols beat their first two opponents by more than 25 points for the first time since 2018. Plenty has changed since then, but some familiar trends from that season...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Jordan King
Person
Kyrie Irving
utdailybeacon.com

Vols fail early season test against No. 5 Villanova, 71-53

Tennessee entered Saturday’s early season tournament matchup against No. 5 Villanova eyeing its first victory against a top 5 opponent since downing No. 4 Kentucky in the 2019 SEC Tournament. To say the Vols fell short of that achievement is an understatement. Tennessee went cold on offense, shooting just 33%...
COLLEGE SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Offense falters as Vols drop first test to Villanova

Tennessee faced its first real challenge of the season Saturday afternoon when it squared off with No. 5 Villanova at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. The No. 17 Vols dropped the ball in their first test, falling to the Wildcats 71-53. Here are three takeaways from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Career Day#Villanova
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy