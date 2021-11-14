Nkamhoua's career day leads Vols over ETSU

Everything Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday afternoon, after his 18th-ranked Vols beat ETSU 94-62 at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “I do think we made strides from our last game. We weren’t very good defensively (against UT Martin). The things where we took some steps forward today, the things we had talked about, we had to do better defensively. We did that today. Do we have to get a lot better? We have to get a lot better. Our guards, against Villanova, are going to have to guard guards in the post. Des (Oliver) went to that a little tonight, where he was putting guards in the post and trying to post there when (ETSU was) looking to try to get some buckets. But as long as we keep trying to improve — and I think we did today, the things we worked on after the first game. We came out today and I thought we were really consciously locked in. We did a better job with our scouting report than we did in the first game, overall. And obviously Des, who I’ve gotten to respect for, is going to do just a great job there. They do a lot of things that we do too. You would expect that.

