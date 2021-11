The Cardinals are shorthanded on offense Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting into the end zone. Running back James Conner took a short pass from Colt McCoy, who is playing in place of Kyler Murray, and broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown on the third play of the third quarter. The touchdown was Conner’s third of the day and it pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 24-7 after the 49ers closed within 10 points on a late second quarter touchdown.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO