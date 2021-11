Get ready shoppers, despite already taking a hit at the grocery store, within the coming weeks, even the cheapest meat options will get more expensive. That's according to the National Grocers Association, products that will see increases include big name brands like Ball Park hot dogs and burgers, State Fair corn dogs, Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast, Hillshire Farm sausage and even lunch meat. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. show prices for higher-end meat cuts like steak, veal and pork chops have and continue to surge over the past year. However, prices for cheaper meats like ground beef and lunch meat have gone up a lot more slowly.

