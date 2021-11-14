ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams News: 3 Sunday Games to watch while LA fans wait for MNF

By Turf Show Times
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. So while Ram’s fans wait till the prime time game of the week...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Video shows fight break out between Titans, Rams fans at Sunday game

Video, first reported by TMZ, appears to show Rams and Titans fans getting into a fight in the stands at Sunday's game. Tennessee Titans beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium - but apparently not all the action happened on the gridiron. Video posted on Twitter purportedly shows a...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

LA Rams Fans Were Once Again Knocking People Out In The Stands Of SoFi Stadium

It looks like 2021 will go down as the year of the brawl in the NFL… the year of the Manning Curse as well, but that’s another story. We saw Browns fans chucking knucks at a Muni Lot tailgate a couple weeks ago, we saw Cowboys fans fighting each other outside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rams fans going at each other (what is it with Los Angeles sports fans fighting?), an old fashioned slobberknocker in Kansas City, and even college kids at Memphis.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
NBC Los Angeles

Von Miller Inactive for Rams' Sunday Night Football Game Vs. Titans

Von Miller inactive for Sunday Night Football game vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Von Miller’s Los Angeles Rams debut will have to wait. Miller was ruled among the Rams’ inactives for the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans because of an ankle sprain. He was initially called a game-time decision ahead of the matchup.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

NFL Week 9 games: open thread for Rams fans

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers meet for the second time of the season on Sunday, playing in Santa Clara at 1 PM PT. The Cardinals won the first meeting 17-10, a game started by Trey Lance, and he went 15-of-29 for 192 yards with an interception. Lance also rushed for 89 yards.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams News: Who will be the player of the game in LA vs Tennessee?

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-1 and taking on the 6-2 Tennessee Titans. Matthew Stafford is second only to Tom Brady so far this season in total yards with 2,477 and touchdowns with 22. Cooper Kupp is leading the league in yards with 924 and touchdowns with 10. The defense leads the league in sacks with 25 and have also just added Von Miller to rush passers with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams Sunday Night Football: 3 quick halftime impressions so far.

The LA Rams are competing against the statistical best team from the AFC in their Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. So this is going to be a tough game for 60 regulation minutes. There will be no benching of starters to finish off this one. Each quarter, each drive, each snap of the football, will take everything that this team can muster in this one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Cowboys#American Football#Rams News#La#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orlean Saints
chatsports.com

LA Rams vs SF 49ers: Week 10 NFL fan survey

The Los Angeles Rams are on the road next week, facing the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. When the game is over, the Rams will either be 8-2 and headed into the Bye week with a lot of confidence about the direction the season is going in — or they might be 7-3 and staring at a date with Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau Field as their next test.
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Day MNF: Rams vs 49ers odds and prediction for NFL Week 10

After a drubbing on the prime time televised stage on Sunday Night Football, the LA Rams have a chance to regroup on the stage of another prime time televised stage, this time that of Monday Night Football. But there is a problem. They must travel to San Francisco and do something that this team has not done for several years, defeat the 49ers.
NFL
TechRadar

Titans vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

Three wins clear at the top of the AFC South, things were going so well for the Titans but now, with their battering ram Derrick Henry out for the season, their playoff credentials are far less clear. It's over to Ryan Tannehill against one of the best defenses in the league, so read on as we explain how to get a Titans vs Rams live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch Rams vs. Titans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Texans on the road last week as they won 38-22. The Rams relied on the efforts of RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 32 attempts. Henderson hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rams News: 3 missed opportunities in LA’s loss to Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams fell to 7-2 after losing to the 7-2 Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football 28-16. The game got started on a hot note for the Rams defense as Jalen Ramsey got an interception early in the game but soon after that, game turned for the worst as Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions both resulting in Titans touchdowns.
NFL
All49ers

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' MNF Matchup with the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are coming off arguably their worst defeat under head coach Kyle Shanahan, falling to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1), despite the benefit of facing a backup quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) had an up-and-down week. They lost to the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans, signed Odell...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Rams vs 49ers MNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 30-25-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $250 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Los Angeles also notched robust ATS marks when playing on the road (16-12, $280), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (21-16-2, $340), serving as the betting favorite (25-21-2, $190) and taking on NFC foes (25-16-1, $740). The ATS numbers for 2021 are rather pedestrian, with the Rams sporting a 4-5 overall record (minus-$150), 2-2 mark on the road (minus-$20) and 3-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$250). Citing other intriguing trends, the Rams are 10-1 ATS when chronicling the last 11 times the team scored 20 or fewer points the previous week ($890). On the flip side, Los Angeles has an 0-7 ATS mark versus San Francisco when counting the last seven times the Rams were favorites of -6.5 or less (minus-$770). After nine weeks of play, the Rams' explosive offense ranks third overall in passing offense (296.3 yards per game), fourth in total offense (399.3 yards per week), fifth in scoring offense (29.0 points per game), and 20th in rushing offense (103.0 ground yards per week).
NFL
FanSided

Von Miller set to make Rams debut on MNF vs. 49ers

The Rams made the biggest splash of the trade deadline as they acquired Von Miller and fans have been anxiously awaiting his debut in Los Angeles. It’s been a couple of weeks of the Los Angeles Rams making splashes. Most recently, the franchise signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his release from Cleveland. And the mercurial pass-catcher will make his debut on Monday Night Football against the 49ers. The Rams, however, are waiting for another big debut: Von Miller.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Caesars takes massive sharp bet on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup

The 49ers have dominated the division rival Rams in recent years, winning the last four meetings and eight of the last 11. Sharp bettors are banking on that trend to continue on “Monday Night Football.”. Caesars Sportsbook took a massive sharp bet on the Niners +4 for $520,000. The book...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy