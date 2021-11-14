ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings vs Chargers: inactives for Week 10

By Jack White
 6 days ago
Despite the small inactives list for them this week, the Vikings will have a lengthy list of absences for the Sunday game against the Chargers.

At the time this article was published, Minnesota had five players on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Starters S Harrison Smith and C Garrett Bradbury, both of whom still reside on the list, are expected to miss Week 10.

Los Angeles is also dealing with some missing players. Here is the full inactives list for both teams heading into the Sunday afternoon matchup:

Vikings' inactives:

Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • LB Anthony Barr

Chargers' inactives:

Photo: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports
  • Easton Stick
  • Justin Jackson
  • Nasir Adderley
  • Mark Webb Jr.
  • Gabe Nabers
  • Michael Davis
  • Trey Pipkins III

