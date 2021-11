On November 12, 2021, Disney will celebrate the two-year anniversary of the launch of its streaming service, Disney+ with the first Disney+ Day. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming platform where fans can watch hundreds of movies and television shows from not only Disney but also from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Guests will be able to celebrate Disney+ Day from the comfort of their own home by being able to stream new releases like Olaf Presents — where the lovable snowman from Frozen recaps some famous Disney stories — and one of Marvel’s newest films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

