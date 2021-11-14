ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sunday best: Hamilton shocks Verstappen to win Brazilian GP

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I’ve had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.

“Let's keep pushing,” Hamilton said on team radio after his sixth victory of the season. He took a Brazil flag to celebrate his win in the car and on the podium, just as his idol Ayrton Senna did.

Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas finished third and Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth with the Mexican clocking the fastest lap of the race. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Verstappen led most of the race after the first turn, when he overtook polesitter Bottas. But Hamilton, who rose from 10th to third position in just six laps, went ahead of Verstappen on lap 59, putting a raucous crowd on their feet at Interlagos.

Hamilton finished the race with a 10-second advantage over Verstappen and said he felt like he had won his first race before a joyous crowd at Interlagos.

“I was pushing as hard as I could,” an emotional Hamilton said after his 101st victory. “From last on the grid (for Saturday's sprint race), and then another five-place penalty — I think that’s the hardest weekend I’ve had. Things kept going against us, but it just shows, never give up, keep fighting. Never, ever stop fighting.”

Verstappen will also leave Brazil 50,000 euros ($57,200) poorer. He was fined after being seen touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes on Friday.

“We were just missing a bit of pace, but we gave it our all and had fun,” the Dutchman said. “We still have a good points lead, today was a bit of damage limitation. The coming races we will bounce back.”

Organizers at Interlagos celebrated the return of the series to the traditional track, which will host the race for nine more years. All 170,000 tickets were sold for the three days of action, with thousands of fans gathering in front of the podium — many of them unmasked despite health protocols.

Formula One cut Brazil from its 2020 calendar because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, renamed for this year, was allowed to open for full capacity only weeks ago when the state government eased restrictions for November.

Qatar hosts the next race on Nov. 21, followed by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton relishes ‘beautiful’ last lap after taking pole position in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton took a commanding pole position at the first ever Qatar Grand Prix after working long into the night to get the upper hand in his quest to get the better of Max Verstappen and lift an eighth Formula One world title.The reigning champion is currently 14 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers’ championship but won in Brazil last weekend and had the beating of the Red Bull around the Lusail International Circuit.With Mercedes showing their pace advantage in Saturday’s final practice session, Hamilton would storm to pole under the lights in Doha with a time of one...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton takes dig at Sergio Perez after podium battle in Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton made a dig at Sergio Perez after their battle for podium positions at the Mexican Grand Prix.Perez tailed Hamilton closely at the climax of the race and finished third, becoming the first Mexican to be on the podium at a home grand prix, and the crowd celebrated for their hero. Perez’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen took the win to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.Afterwards Hamilton admitted Red Bull simply had too much pace for Mercedes during the race, despite Mercedes locking out the front row of the grid in qualifying, and the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
firstsportz.com

Twitter Reacts as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Guarantee Front Row Lock Out; Leclerc, Perez Shock Disappointment at 2021 Qatar GP

With only 2 races left in the Formula 1 season, the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is very much alive and exciting. With the Qatar Grand Prix up next, the pressure is on for teams to deliver. With the Qatar GP being held for the very first time, the drivers and fans did not know what to expect going into qualifying.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Brazilian GP: Mercedes agrees with Max Verstappen ahead of mouth-watering showdown

After securing a 19-point lead against Lewis Hamilton in the Driver’s Standings, Max Verstappen suggested that the title championship is far from done as Mercedes could close down performance gap in the coming race weekend in Brazil. Now, the trackside engineer of the Brackley based team, Andew Shovlin also urges the same and agrees with the Dutchman ahead of the start of Brazilian GP.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton presents special Senna tribute helmet for Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton has shown off a new helmet design for the Brazilian Grand Prix, featuring a prominent tribute to the legendary Ayrton Senna. Lewis Hamilton will race with an Ayrton Senna-inspired helmet design at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton idolised Senna growing up and has run several tribute helmets...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Mercedes#Red Bull#Mexican#Interlagos
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton gets hit with jarring grid penalty at F1 Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton is set to take a 5-place grid penalty at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend following another engine replacement. This won’t be the first time Hamilton receives an engine-related grid penalty this Formula 1 season. Mercedes has openly talked about their reliability concerns with their engines this year. For context, fellow teammate Valtteri Bottas has sustained 3 different penalties this season.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen escapes grid penalty for Parc Ferme incident

After the Qualifying session on Day 1 of Brazilian GP, the entire attention of race fans was on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Now after FP2, it seems like the committee has decided to let go of the ace Dutchman without a grid penalty. The Dutchman touched the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Although this is against the rules, the stewards eventually decided to do nothing other than to hand him a fine of €50,000.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton taking new engine and five-place penalty for Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from sixth position at best having taken a new internal combustion engine for this weekend’s event. The Mercedes driver will face a five-place grid penalty as a result just as he did in Turkey for taking a single power unit element for the third time this season, negating a 10-place hit as per the regulations.
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Max Verstappen cruises to Mexican GP win to increase advantage over Lewis Hamilton

If you had offered Lewis Hamilton second place in the Mexican Grand Prix at the start of last week, chances are the seven-time world champion would have snapped your hand off. Up against a Red Bull car which, everyone knows, sprouts wings at altitude, Mercedes were always going to be on the back foot at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a circuit which sits in the outskirts of Mexico City at a dizzying altitude of 2238 metres.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
Road & Track

Lewis Hamilton Disqualified from Brazilian GP Qualifying

Formula 1 officials have disqualified Lewis Hamilton from yesterday's qualifying session, erasing his fastest time and taking him from pole for today's sprint race to last on the grid. The infraction is the direct result of a rear wing issue reported last night and investigated today. The offending part was...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP

Hamilton topped qualifying at Interlagos on Friday afternoon, beating title rival Max Verstappen by four-tenths of a second at the end of Q3. But FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer found in his post-session checks that the DRS (drag reduction system) on Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 car was not in compliance with the rules.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in F1 Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards following his victory in Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix following a potential seat belt rules breach. The world champion stormed from 10th on the grid to grab victory at Interlagos, but now faces a stewards’ investigation. He was summoned to see the...
MOTORSPORTS
wearebreakingnews.com

This Was Hamilton’s Triumph And Checo’s Fourth Place In The Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP in Interlagos, Sao Paulo; remember that all F1 is on Star +, subscribe here. LEWIS HAMILTON WON THE BRAZILIAN GP IN SAO PAULO. 🔥 Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi remain#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 # F1. The complete classification 👉 https://t.co/9W26TVlVXU pic.twitter.com/dP5cvHEaoI. Lap 59/71: HAMILTON GOES TO THE PUNTA. He...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton fined for undoing seatbelts on cool-down lap in Brazilian GP

Hamilton fought from 10th place on the grid to win ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, but was placed under investigation for a seatbelt infringement after taking the chequered flag. Hamilton stopped by a marshal to take a Brazilian flag which he held aloft from the cockpit and then took...
MOTORSPORTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy