5 Chargers players to watch vs. Vikings

By Valentina Martinez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Chargers are looking to build off of last week’s victory and take out the Vikings to stay atop the AFC West.

To do so, there will be certain players that need to be on their A-game in order to help guide the team to victory in Week 10.

Linval Joseph

In Week 9, Joseph ended the game against the Eagles with nine tackles, his highest recorded as a Chargers and most he’s had in almost three years. Though the Bolts have struggled against the run, Joseph is playing at a high caliber for Los Angeles. If he continues to do so against the Vikings, Joseph can cause some disruption.

Derwin James

James is one of the best safeties in the entire NFL. He’s one of the pivotal players in the defensive unit. Brandon Staley uses James in multiple roles, including as a signal-caller for the unit. With all the defensive injuries, many guys have had to step up and it is imperative that James leads the defense.

Kyzir White

White has been on a tear this season, making his case to be re-signed. With Drue Tranquill out for today’s game, his play will be crucial in aiding slowing down running back Dalvin Cook.

Austin Ekeler

Ekeler is arguably their entire rushing attack. The Chargers are banking on him to look a little more balanced this week against the Vikings defense that is allowing an average of 136.6 yards per game on the ground.

Justin Herbert

Last week, Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his fourth comeback win against the Eagles. Herbert led all NFL quarterbacks in Week 9 with 356 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 32 of 38 passing with a 123.2 passer rating. Let Herbert cook and the Bolts will have a good shot at winning this contest.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

