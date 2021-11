The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the regular season.

Here is a look at their inactives today:

Easton Stick

Justin Jackson

Nasir Adderley

Mark Webb Jr.

Gabe Nabers

Michael Davis

Trey Pipkins III

With Michael Davis out, Tevaughn Campbell will get the start in place of him.

With Nasir Adderley out, Alohi Gilman will start alongside Derwin James.