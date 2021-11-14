Gonzalez Survives 3 Fights In 1 Night To Win Combate Global 8-Man Tournament

Combat Night returns to Jacksonville on Saturday night to host Combat Night Pro: Duval at The Scottish Rite. In the featherweight main event, tenured MMA veteran, Keith Speed (4-5) takes on hometown hero, Reggie Mack (3-2). American Top Team’s, Keith Speed, makes his third walk to Combat Night cage looking to remain unbeaten in the promotion. The Ohio native, now living in South Florida, is a force to be reckoned with in all aspects of a fight. His complete game parlayed with his durability will cause problems for many. In Speed’s last four bouts, he’s gotten his hand raised three times. The 32-year-old has also earned three first round finishes in his four pro wins. He shares the cage with 26-year-old, Reggie Mack this weekend. Mack makes the strut to the combatagon for the 17th time in his pro and amateur career. The former Combat Night amateur featherweight champion has been more than loyal to the promotion as he’s spent the entirety of his pro career with the organization. Mack does his training at Smiley Academy of Martial Arts and Darkwolf MMA. The Jacksonville native brings relentless pressure with his well-rounded game. Overall, this main event will be a chess match between two high level competitors.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO