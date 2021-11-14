ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Gonzalez Survives 3 Fights In 1 Night To Win Combate Global 8-Man Tournament

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez didn’t have the best record heading into Combate Global’s USA vs. Mexico eight-man MMA tournament Friday night in Miami. But he emerged with the biggest heart. Gonzalez of Laredo, Texas, won three fights in one night, including a grueling three-round decision in the finale over...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MMA Fighting

‘Racism is never cool’: Fighters condemn Cody Durden for controversial UFC Vegas 43 post-fight comments

Cody Durden’s first UFC win will be remembered, but likely for all the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old Georgia native defeated Qileng Aori on Saturday, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 43. It was Durden’s first octagon victory in three appearances, however much of the reaction to the fight online stemmed not from Durden’s performance, but from what the American said in his post-fight interview.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
chatsports.com

By the Numbers: UFC Fight Night 197

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Max Holloway just took a significant step toward getting back to the top...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell Mclaren#Ireland#Combate Global#Mma#Mexican
mymmanews.com

Combat Night Pro: Duval Live Results

Combat Night returns to Jacksonville on Saturday night to host Combat Night Pro: Duval at The Scottish Rite. In the featherweight main event, tenured MMA veteran, Keith Speed (4-5) takes on hometown hero, Reggie Mack (3-2). American Top Team’s, Keith Speed, makes his third walk to Combat Night cage looking to remain unbeaten in the promotion. The Ohio native, now living in South Florida, is a force to be reckoned with in all aspects of a fight. His complete game parlayed with his durability will cause problems for many. In Speed’s last four bouts, he’s gotten his hand raised three times. The 32-year-old has also earned three first round finishes in his four pro wins. He shares the cage with 26-year-old, Reggie Mack this weekend. Mack makes the strut to the combatagon for the 17th time in his pro and amateur career. The former Combat Night amateur featherweight champion has been more than loyal to the promotion as he’s spent the entirety of his pro career with the organization. Mack does his training at Smiley Academy of Martial Arts and Darkwolf MMA. The Jacksonville native brings relentless pressure with his well-rounded game. Overall, this main event will be a chess match between two high level competitors.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
Florida Star

Friends Could Become Enemies In Combate Global’s 8-Man Tourney

Mixed martial arts can turn the best of friends into the fiercest of enemies if they meet in a cage. That scenario could take place in the finals of Combate Global’s “USA vs. Mexico” eight-man lightweight tournament tonight. Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez (9–4) originally from Laredo, Texas, is part of...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pearl Gonzalez: Loss to Britain Hart at BKFC 22 was my ‘last bare-knuckle fight’

Pearl Gonzalez is done with bare-knuckle fighting following her unanimous decision loss to Britain Hart at Bare Knuckle FC 22 this past Friday. The former UFC and Invicta FC veteran made her second appearance under the BKFC banner and went the distance with Hart in a very competitive fight. Although Gonzalez landed more punches and caused some serious damage in the form of a deep cut under the left eye of her opponent, the judges would see the fight in favor of Hart with scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Saturday’s action wraps in the featherweight division, as former champ Max Holloway squares off with Mexican standout Yair Rodriguez in a highly anticipated clash that was initially scheduled to take place in the summer. Holloway, who was forced out of that July date due to an injury, began the year...
UFC
Maxboxing

Gilberto Ramierz fights Yunieski Gonzalez, world champion Seneisa Estrada defends title against Maria Santizo

Feared, former world champion, and light heavyweight sensation Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, will welcome the holiday season by taking on Cuba’s Yunieski "The Monster" Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator on Saturday, December 18 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. The winner of the title eliminator will secure a mandatory challenge to the WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship, a highly desired position for fighters that are often avoided in the highly protected light heavyweight division. The 12-round main event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.
COMBAT SPORTS
SB Nation

‘Man in the mirror’: Pulisic survives horror tackle, scores winning goal against Mexico

Football matches in North America don’t come any bigger than USA versus Mexico — especially when it’s a World Cup qualifier like last night’s heated encounter in Cincinnati, which produced yet another classic #DosACero in favor of the US. With the 2-0 win, the USMNT move into first place halfway through “the Octagonal”, with El Tri second on goal difference and Canada* and Panama not far behind either (by one and three points, respectively).
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy