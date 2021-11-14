ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Gusts Expected Setting Up Bitter Chill Factors

peakofohio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds are expected to gust to around 40 miles per hour this evening (Sunday, November 14, 2021) in...

www.peakofohio.com

nbc15.com

Winds pick up Sunday; Bitter Cold arrives Monday AM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild weekend weather continues into Sunday before a cold front sends temperatures down into the teens first thing Monday morning. Clouds were seen streaming through southern Wisconsin late Saturday. Clouds will remain overhead tonight - keeping lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. A cold front drops into Wisconsin tomorrow morning and picks up winds throughout the day. Wind gusts could top 35-40 mph at times. Although highs may reach into the mid and upper 40s, temperatures will be dropping following the frontal passage. A few flurries also cannot be ruled out -- although this looks more likely farther North of Madison.
MADISON, WI
