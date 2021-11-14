This touchdown was the best throw of Mac Jones’ career

With the Nerw England Patriots already holding an advantage over the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and quarterback Mac Jones connected on a perfectly-placed touchdown throw.

Catching the ball over two defenders, Bourne leaped high and managed to hold on to the football. On what was a bullet pass from Jones, the touchdown extended the New England lead to 21-7. For the wide receiver, that was his third touchdown of the season and his first since October 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. With Jones putting the ball only where Bourne can catch it, the receiver managed to make the pass over cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson. It was Jones’ most impressive throw of his young career.

Here’s a look at the play.

This marked Jones’ second touchdown of the day, and put New England in the driver’s seat of the game with halftime looming.