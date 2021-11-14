ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This touchdown was the best throw of Mac Jones’ career

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
With the Nerw England Patriots already holding an advantage over the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and quarterback Mac Jones connected on a perfectly-placed touchdown throw.

Catching the ball over two defenders, Bourne leaped high and managed to hold on to the football. On what was a bullet pass from Jones, the touchdown extended the New England lead to 21-7. For the wide receiver, that was his third touchdown of the season and his first since October 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. With Jones putting the ball only where Bourne can catch it, the receiver managed to make the pass over cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson. It was Jones’ most impressive throw of his young career.

Here’s a look at the play.

This marked Jones’ second touchdown of the day, and put New England in the driver’s seat of the game with halftime looming.

Related
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mac Jones Accused of 'Dirty' Play by Panthers Defender

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was accused of a dirty play after his team's 24–6 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Jones was sacked and stripped by defensive end Brian Burns in the first quarter of the game. After the ball came loose, in an attempt to keep Burns from recovering the ball, Jones grabs Burns's foot while he's on the ground.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones’ ‘ankle grabber’ reputation is spreading

Fairly or not, NFL defensive linemen are taking notice of what Mac Jones did last week against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been repeatedly criticized by the Panthers for grabbing the ankles of Carolina’s Brian Burns after fumbling on Sunday. Burns did not have the ball, but Jones’ defense has been that he wasn’t aware of that and was merely trying to make a tackle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
12up

Mac Jones explains dirty play on Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers fans are furious with Mac Jones and it's easy to see why. On Sunday, Jones grabbed Brian Burns' leg after he forced a fumble and twisted him, resulting in Burns falling to the ground in a ton of pain. People are blasting Jones for what sure looked to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones' response to OBJ-to-Patriots rumors was interesting

You'll find plenty of people who think the New England Patriots shouldn't add Odell Beckham Jr. Mac Jones apparently isn't one of them. The New England Patriots quarterback was asked Monday about the Cleveland Browns wide receiver, who is set to hit waivers at 4 p.m. ET and can be signed by any NFL team if he goes unclaimed after 24 hours.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Is it time to worry about Mac Jones’ development?

If the season ended after Week 9, the New England Patriots would make the playoffs. They’re the seventh seed in the AFC, and have a 54% chance of making the postseason, a number that has inched upward over the last few weeks. In Week 10, the Patriots play a team that’s in a similar boat: the Cleveland Browns. So it’s another good test for New England.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nerw England Patriots#The Cleveland Browns#Cowboys#Air Bourne#Patriots
Fox Sports Radio

NFL is Reviewing Controversial Mac Jones Play

The National Football League is reportedly planning to review a controversial play in which New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to twist Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the league will review the play "as part of its normal process" and the rookie...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones throws for 139 yards and one score in Week 9 win

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed 12-of-18 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in New England's win over Carolina. He additionally ran two times for four yards and lost a fumble on a sack. Fantasy Impact:. Jones' 139 passing yards accounted for a season-low, though he did...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Attack: Mac Jones has some encouraging moments against the Panthers

Make no mistake, Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers was a defensive performance to remember for the New England Patriots. Thanks to three interceptions of quarterback Sam Darnold, including a pick-six from cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Patriots left Charlotte with a 24-6 win, and suddenly find themselves in the mix of the playoff hunt with a 5-4 record. If the postseason began right now, the Patriots would face a trip down I-95 on Wild Card Weekend to take on the Ravens in Baltimore.
NFL
