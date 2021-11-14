ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Dotson Leaves Lions Game With Injury

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson suffered an ankle has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Dotson limped off the field in the redzone during the second quarter and was unable to make it to the blue medical tent. Team doctors addressed the injury from the bench before carting him to the locker room. He put no weight on his right leg as he was being helped to the cart.

Dotson was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer at guard. The Steelers only other active backups are right tackles Zach Banner and Joe Haeg. Haeg has experience playing guard as well.

Cornerback Joe Haden is also dealing with a injury suffered in-game.

