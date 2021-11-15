ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Cuban Americans rally in Miami while protest plans fizzle in Havana

By Brian Ellsworth, Marc Frank
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pC0P_0cwZVROy00
People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MIAMI/HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuban Americans in Miami held rallies and led prayers to support dissidents on the Communist-run Caribbean island whose planned protests on Sunday largely fizzled under pressure from authorities and government supporters.

Dissidents in Cuba have for months been preparing a "Civic March for Change" in support of civil and human rights following nationwide protests in July, the largest on the island since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Rights groups say more than 1,000 people were detained following those rallies and hundreds remain in jail.

The government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel has prohibited Monday's march in Havana as well as protests planned for other Cuban cities, saying they are part of a destabilization campaign by the United States, which maintains a Cold War-era embargo on Cuba. U.S. officials have denied the allegations.

Demonstrators clad in white to show support for Cuban dissidents gathered in a park on Sunday in eastern Miami shouting protest slogans "Patria y Vida" and "Viva Cuba Libre," while a small flotilla of boats touting Cuban flags gathered nearby.

“Today's activity is more than anything else moral support for our people ... to show them that they are not alone," said Niurka Prestamo, a 45-year-old realtor who attended the demonstration.

The rally in Miami took place around the same time as Yunior Garcia, a playwright and dissident leader, was expected to march alone, with a white rose in hand, down a central street in Havana to underscore the non-violent nature of his movement.

But government supporters surrounded Garcia's apartment complex early in the afternoon, and shortly after draped the building in Cuban flags, obscuring the view of Garcia's window from the street.

A bus blocked access to Garcia's street, and supporters shouting "I am Fidel" - a reference to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro - gathered around his home, preventing him from leaving.

Later in the evening, dissidents had called on supporters to bang pots from their homes in a show of solidarity for government critics, but several Reuters witnesses in Havana, the country's largest city, heard no pot-banging in their neighborhoods.

Residents contacted by Reuters in eastern Granma and Santiago de Cuba provinces, as well as San Antonio de los Banos, in Artemisa province where the July protests began, also reported no incidents on Sunday and no pot-banging.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned "intimidation tactics" by the Cuban government ahead of Monday's planned march in Cuba and vowed the United States would pursue measures seeking "accountability" for the crackdown.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez replied on Twitter shortly after, telling the United States to stay out of Cuban affairs.

"Antony Blinken should learn once and for all that the Cuban government's sole duty is to its people and rejects, on its behalf, the U.S. interference," Rodriguez said.

A Facebook group called Archipielago, led by Garcia, is at the front of Monday's planned protests - which coincide with Cuba's reopening of its borders to tourism following restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archipielago says it has 31,500 members, more than half of whom are inside Cuba. The group in September sought official permission for the march, which was quickly denied.

Miami has the United States' largest Cuban-American population, which grew in the years after the 1959 revolution.

About a quarter of Archipielago's members live in the United States, the group says, including 1,200 in Miami.

The city was a hotbed of anti-Castro conspiracy efforts during the Cold War, and its Cuban-American residents as a group remain staunchly opposed to the Havana government, although some in the younger generation have sought to re-establish connections in recent years with the island.

"We are here to give a cry of freedom. We want to tell the people that they are not alone," said Miami demonstrator and journalist Serafin Moran, 43. "Today we send a greeting, a message to the people of Cuba: If you are in the streets, so are we."

Small rallies in support of the Cuban dissidents took place in other cities across the globe on Sunday, from Canada to Spain.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Brock Tungsen
6d ago

...... Cubans deserve Better . The Fanjuls are Polluting the Everglades and Oppressing any Fair Trade . Of Course they are members of the Anti-American Club .... Mar-A-Largo ......

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
abc17news.com

AP Interview: Cuban FM calls fizzled protests a US failure

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s top diplomat says the fizzled attempt by young activists to encourage anti-government protests this week was a failure in political communication by the organizers, who he accuses of being supported by U.S. interests. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, two days after no Cubans turned out for demonstrations and a few hours after it was revealed that one of the main organizers had gone to Spain. Rodríguez says the young activists behind the protest campaign are not representative of most Cubans. He says that is why their effort to encourages protest on Monday “was an absolute failure.”
PROTESTS
themiamihurricane.com

Students show support for Cuban protests amid political crisis

On Monday evening, the University of Miami students gathered around the U statue in solidarity with the #15N protests in Cuba. Much of the crowd dressed in white as people in Cuba, symbolizing poverty, humility and peace. Stephan Rasco, a freshman studying history and economics, opened the event with a...
MIAMI, FL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Cuban security forces throttle planned nationwide protest

Cuban authorities foiled a planned nationwide protest on Monday, arresting some dissidents, trapping others inside their homes and flooding the streets with security forces to prevent a repeat of the spontaneous demonstrations that stunned the communist government last summer. A group of artists and young activists had called for the...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Cuban activists blockaded at home amid protest clampdown

Cuban activists said they were forcibly trapped inside their homes on Monday, as the government clamped down on plans for opposition protests on the island. Protests are permitted under the Cuban constitution. However, the government had vowed not to allow Monday’s planned demonstrations — intended to call for greater political freedoms — claiming they were a pretext to stir up trouble on the communist-run island, and that they’d been secretly organized by Cuban exiles and the US.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban Americans#Havana#Cuba Libre#Protest Riot#Communist
Finger Lakes Times

Cuban government’s crackdown frustrates plans for an islandwide protest march

Fearing a repeat of the images that spread around the world on July 11, when thousands of Cubans unexpectedly took to the streets to call for political change in the communist island, the Cuban government unleashed a wave of arrests and intimidation to frustrate a march called for Monday to protest against state violence and advocate for the release of political prisoners.
PROTESTS
Axios

Cuban authorities crush protest plans in crackdown on dissidents

The Biden administration denounced Cuban authorities' "intimidation tactics" during a clamp-down on activists who planned to hold a civil rights protest on the Caribbean island Monday. Why it matters: Protesters were hoping to build on July's massive anti-government demonstrations in Havana and other Cuban cities with the nationwide "Civic March...
PROTESTS
TODAY.com

Cubans brace for national day of protest

Tension is rising in Cuba, where the government has vowed to stop Monday’s nationwide day of protest. Over the weekend, Cuban-Americans rallied to show their support for those demanding democratic and economic reforms. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2021.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS Miami

‘We Want To Send A Very Clear Message To Thugs In Power;’ Hundreds Rally In Miami In Support Of Planned Protests In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami Sunday hoping their cries for freedom will reach the Cuban people, who are planning on taking to the streets of the island nation on Monday to launch protests against the government. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “down with the dictatorship” or “Freedom, freedom,” in rejection of the Cuban regime that has ruled the island for 62 years. Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles gathered at Tamiami Park to participate in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower. At around 2:30 p.m. CBS4 cameras showed about 100 demonstrators gathered in...
MIAMI, FL
International Business Times

Cuban Opposition To Protest Despite Ban

The Cuban opposition has said it will take to the streets as planned on Monday to demand the release of political prisoners, despite authorities banning the demonstration and preventing its organizers leaving their homes the day before. News of the "15N" (November 15) gathering in Havana and six provinces has...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

'Total military shutdown': Cuban government cracks down ahead of planned protests

As Cuban activists vow to move ahead with planned anti-government protests, the island’s government insists they won't take place, detaining and intimidating key players in the demonstrations. Morgan Radford interviews Iris Mariño Garcia, an artist and activist who plans to march Monday, about her imprisonment after protesting against the government in prior protests. José Díaz-Balart also speaks with Rosa María Payá, the founder of Cuba Decide, and Amalia Dache, an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania graduate school, about the escalating tension in the country. Nov. 15, 2021.
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

‘They Deserve Better’: South Florida’s Cuban Community Rally In Support Of Cuban People

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally in support of the people of Cuba will be held Monday at Miami’s Freedom Tower. Demonstrators say the Cuban people on the island have been suffering for far too long and they want to bring greater attention to what’s happening on the island. Organizers say this movement is all about freedom. On Sunday, there were numerous demonstrations and rallies in support of the Cuban people. Many who attended them said they hoped by being there it would make a difference. “The love for my country and the injustice that’s been committed to my country for 62 years,” said...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Rallies held Monday to support Cuban people

Rallies in solidarity with the Cuban people in opposition to the island country’s government were held Monday in West Palm Beach. This comes as some of the country's leading activists called for protests across Cuba on Monday. People gathered Sunday in Palm Beach County to show support and solidarity for...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy