ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Haden Ruled Out of Lions Game With Foot Injury

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

Haden, 32, left in the second quarter against the Lions. He spent time being evaluated in the medical tent before attempting to run on the sideline. He was then taken to the locker room and initial ruled questionable to return. He was downgraded to out at the start of the second half.

Haden was replaced by second-year corner James Pierre who has 28 tackles and four pass deflections this season.

The Steelers also lost offensive lineman Kevin Dotson to injury against the Lions.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday

The Detroit Lions have had two full weeks to prepare for their next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off their bye week, Detroit's coaching staff has worked to put together a game plan on offense and defense to try and limit the talented weapons of one of the elite teams in the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Update: Joe Haden Posts Photo in Walking Boot

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden posted a photo that shows his left foot in a boot in an Instagram story on Sunday. Haden was injured in the first half of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions, and was seen attempting to test the injury on the sideline before he was taken to the Pittsburgh locker room for further treatment.
NFL
FanSided

Claypool the only injury of concern ahead of Lions game with the Steelers

Last week the Steelers squeaked out yet another close win against the Bears and now have four straight wins and host the winless Lions. Undoubtedly the Steelers’ mid-season success is partially due to the fact, compared to 2020, they are relatively healthier and have avoided the major injuries to starters. True, they did lose JuJu Smith-Schuster but still have enough talent at that position to compensate. That said, they narrowly averted disaster as Chase Claypool did leave the Bears game early but found out the injury was not as severe as it could have been.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

The Latest: Packers' Jones out for game with knee injury

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST):. Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has injured his knee and been ruled out for the rest of the Packers' game with the Seattle Seahawks. Jones' injury has forced A.J. Dillon to carry Green Bay's rushing attack down the...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

The Browns will be without two key cornerbacks when they host the Lions on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. CBs Troy Hill (neck) and A.J. Green (concussion) were two of the three players officially ruled out for Cleveland's first game at its home stadium since Week 8. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was the other.
NFL
AllSteelers

Five Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Detroit Lions in Week 10 with a chance to push this winning streak to the next level. Ahead of kickoff, there's five burning questions to ask. Will T.J. Hockenson Get the Darren Waller Treatment?. The Steelers defense has done a really nice job neutralizing their...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers G Trai Turner Leaves Game Against Lions With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field and they have now suffered yet another injury in the contest and this time to another guard. According to the Steelers, guard Trai Turner has sustained an ankle injury and he is now questionable for the rest of the game.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Lions RB Jamaal Williams Out with Injury, WR Josh Reynolds Inactive

PITTSBURGH – Regardless who is playing for the team you’re facing, you need all hands on deck when you’re still searching for that first win in Week 10. While the Steelers will be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Lions will look for that first win without some key contributors of their own, especially on offense.
NFL
AllSteelers

Lions Inactives vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Lions have made five players inactive for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Austin Bryant, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Jamaal Williams, linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive end Kevin Strong will not playa against the Steelers. Williams is dealing with a thigh injury and...
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers learned late Saturday evening that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be available for their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions. Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Mason Rudolph was thrust into the starting role and into the task of...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers vs. Lions: How to Watch/Listen

PITTSBURGH -- In a drastic turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Detroit Lions game got a lot more interesting for everyone but black and gold fans. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger testing positive for COVID-19 Saturday night, the Steelers turn to backup Mason Rudolph for his 10th NFL start. Fortunately, for Rudolph, it comes against an 0-8 Lions team who's shown little promise in 2021.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' T.J. Watt (knee/hip) week-to-week, Joe Haden (foot) considered day-to-day, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J Watt will undergo an MRI on Monday after sustaining knee and hip injuries during Sunday's tie with Detroit, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Watt is currently considered week-to-week, per Rapoport. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is also considered day-to-day after sustaining a foot injury during Sunday's game, according to Rapoport.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
588
Followers
932
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy