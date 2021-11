Are you an experienced Studio Manager in search of a brand new challenge? This friendly team of architects is seeking a new team member to be ‘the glue’ knitting their teams together. Day to day you will be overseeing the smooth running of the UK and USA studios and would be ideal for someone seeking an all-encompassing role. If you are a highly organised, confident and knowledgeable individual looking to excel in studio management, please apply today to hear more. Ideally you will have at least 2-3 years’ experience in studio management (or studio coordination) within the design or built environment sectors. Please apply today if you’re keen to join an award-winning design collective at an exciting time of growth. This role is available on a 5 day a week basis (with the possible option of working a 4 day week considered).

JOBS ・ 14 DAYS AGO