Fox Chapel to host semifinal doubleheader in PIAA girls volleyball tournament
Fox Chapel will host a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday night in the girls volleyball state tournament.
The PIAA on Saturday announced sites and times. Freeport and Hampton will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Shaler and North Allegheny following at 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic and Bishop Canevin also have games Tuesday.
Girls volleyball
All games are Tuesday
Class 4A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Spring Grove vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.
Freeport vs. Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity (District 3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Canton at Hazleton, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 7 p.m.
