A widely followed cryptocurrency trader and analyst is predicting that an Ethereum competitor will hit a new all-time high, while another altcoin will have an explosive rally. The pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader known as Smart Contracter says that the native token of layer 1 (L1) blockchain, Terra (LUNA), could appreciate by about 66% from the current levels and hit a new all-time high (ATH).

