"Somewhat Unexpected", "Nothing Short Of Outstanding!" - City Xtra Writers: Depicting Dominance

City have once again thrown down their gauntlet, as impressive away performances at the King Power Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford have left many wondering whether Pep Guardiola's side will successfully defend their crown.

Despite continued questions surrounding Manchester City's goalscoring inconsistencies, underperforming individuals and some worrying recent results at home, Guardiola's side are just three points off the top and on the brink of securing qualification for the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

Disappointment in the Carabao Cup was quickly forgotten, as Pep Guardiola tactically hypnotised Manchester United last weekend, in a sensational Manchester City performance at Old Trafford.

Magnificent performances against sides including United, Liverpool and Chelsea have overshadowed some worrying poor performances and results, with the November break providing a fantastic opportunity to reflect on City's first three months of the campaign.

We spoke with City Xtra contributors Brandon Evans, Harry Siddall and Vayam Lahoti to try and depict Manchester City's recent dominance, but also look more closely at some of the Blues' newly exposed vulnerabilities.

Since we last spoke, Manchester City have risen to second in the Premier League, and taken points from games at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford.

What have you made of City’s away performances?

Brandon: Frankly, (Spurs aside) we’ve been fantastic away from home. Gaining seven points out of a possible nine at Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford is nothing short of brilliant, and to be perfectly honest, it was somewhat unexpected.

City achieving these excellent feats bodes well on paper for our hopes of retaining the Premier League title, although it should be noted that the season is still young, and there is a long way to go.

However, sitting just three points behind leaders Chelsea with 27 games remaining is a great position to be in at this stage of the season, and the signs are certainly there that City are once again strong contenders to lift the Premier League title.

Harry: Nothing short of outstanding.

We’re 11 games into the Premier League season and have taken seven points from our three toughest away games – 10 if you count Leicester. It’s a fantastic achievement but I’m really not surprised, this team is capable of mixing it with anyone, but each performance has shown its own unique quality.

At Stamford Bridge we were technically flawless, at Anfield we were dogged and at Old Trafford… well, it was easy.

Vayam: City's away performances have been arguably their best and most impressive displays in the league this season.

With a rather careful approach where they try and control the pace of the game and pick their moments to hurt the opposition, City have been a joy to watch on their travels so far this season, with the backline tighter than usual and though City have scored more at home, they've played far better on the road in general.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing for the Blues, with a Carabao Cup exit and poor performances against Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Are you worried by City’s inconsistencies?

Brandon: Whilst City are doing fairly well thus far, I am concerned about our tendency to flounder in games that we really ought to be winning. For instance, the team’s performances against the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace were disturbingly below-par, whilst other outings such as the victory over Burnley last month was also rather lacklustre. Owing to this, it is deducible that this is a trend that could continue throughout the season.

With this in mind, I think that unless this habit of dropping silly points is quickly nipped in the bud, and owing to the strength of Liverpool and Chelsea, I believe that we will seriously struggle to retain their Premier League crown.

Harry: If we’re being uber-critical of something this season, our home form hasn’t been great. Norwich and Arsenal aside, we’ve struggled to put our chances away and that’s cost us in the two fixtures.

We can go round in circles for ages discussing how a striker would have changed that, but the truth is, we’ll never actually know. Some vital players do need to try and find some form because in a title race this tight, we can’t let too many of them days happen if we’re to retain our crown.

Vayam: Yes and no. A tad worried because it's hard to predict when a game similar to Crystal Palace or Southampton may present itself down the line, more so because for all their talent across midfield, City need someone to put the ball in the back of the net, which they have struggled to do in a few games this season.

When chasing glory on three fronts, the Sky Blues will inevitably drop the odd point here and there, but it's important to make sure that they bounce back in the next game. However, the strength in-depth possessed at Pep Guardiola means that fresh legs off the bench are very likely to cause damage when City are facing ten men behind the ball. It often just requires patience, and of course, someone to score!

Which Manchester City player has impressed you most so far this season, and who's performance has most concerned you?

Brandon: For me, the player who has impressed me the most is Rodri. Throughout his time at the club, the Spaniard has often been, in my view, harshly criticised, although this season he has performed to an excellent standard and has firmly established himself as a crucial component of this Manchester City side.

Rodri was imperious throughout City’s victories at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, the latter of which he was arguably the man of the match, and it is these composed and influential showings against strong opposition are what was expected of Rodri when he joined the club in 2019.

Whilst Joao Cancelo or Bernardo Silva have also massively impressed me this term, I would say Rodri has impressed me the most owing to the evident improvement in his contributions to the side week-in, week-out.

Harry: I think it’d be criminal for me not to say Bernardo Silva; but lock me up because I’m going with Rodri.

I’ve just fallen in love with him in the past few months. His transformation has been sublime and any niggling doubt I had over him last season has completely gone. His huge frame gives him the ability to manoeuvre the ball between multiple players with ease, and his technical ability now compliments that beautifully. He’s Pep Guardiola’s new Sergio Busquets.

As for the concern, Raheem Sterling sticks out like a sore thumb. I’m a massive fan, but it’s looking more and more likely a fresh change of scenery will do the winger a world of good. Hopefully not, but that’s just my feeling.

Vayam: It feels criminal to pick one player when City have had a host of players flying since August. It's close, but I'd choose Joao Cancelo for his attacking exploits from full back.

He has registered one goal and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions - unreal numbers from a player who has endured frustrating spells since his arrival to the club in 2019. It is evident that Cancelo has significant room to improve in the defensive part of his game, as he has often been found out in the build-up to goals that his side have conceded this season. However, despite his hiccups at the back, the 27-year-old has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet, and deservedly so.

Raheem Sterling's form has been of some concern, and though he has largely played down the middle this season, he has often struggled to influence proceedings, which has not been the case regardless of where he has played since he joined City in 2015.

