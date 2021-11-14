Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 14/11/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Spain are not scheduled to be in action until 2022 with their next opponent to be confirmed. Sweden will face a battle to be one of the three teams...
London (AFP) – Spain took a huge step towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden’s shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique’s men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty proved enough for La Roja to take...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spain took a big step toward securing an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar by defeating Greece 1-0 on Thursday after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the...
London (AFP) – Sweden slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Georgia on Thursday handing Spain a lifeline in their bid to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice in the second half for the hosts in Tblisi as a Sweden side boasting Zlatan...
Greece v Spain live stream, Thursday 11 November, 7.45pm GMT. Spain will be looking to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive when they face Greece in a crunch World Cup qualifier on Thursday. Luis Enrique’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and narrowly lost to France in the Nations...
After a shock defeat to Georgia, Sweden travel to Spain facing a far harder task than seemed likely to be the case heading into the international break. Rather than just picking up a draw, Janne Andersson's side must now win in Seville if they are to qualify automatically for next winter's World Cup.
We are another step closer to knowing which teams will be competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after four more European qualification groups drew to a close on Sunday night. There was drama - with a few dead rubbers thrown in - across the continent, none more so...
In an earlier Group G match on Thursday, Ethiopia came from a goal down to hold the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw in their match at Orlando Stadium. South Africa held on doggedly for a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday night. The...
The top two teams in Group B square off for the automatic qualifying berth to the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Spain hosts Sweden on Sunday. Spain (5-1-1) pulled out a 1-0 victory against Greece on Thursday and is on a strong run that includes appearances in the Euro 2020 semifinals and Nations League final. Sweden (5-0-2) comes in off a stunning 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday but won the last meeting between these teams. Sweden pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win against the Spaniards in Stockholm in September, a victory that ended Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifying.
A goal in the first half and two in the second handed the Leopards control of their pool pending the result between Benin and Madagascar. Tanzania's hopes of finishing top of Group J to advance to the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers suffered a massive blow after a 3-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Bafana Bafana face their biggest match under coach Hugo Broos as they just need a point away at the Black Stars. South Africa’s character will face a stern test when they clash against Ghana in their final Group G game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.
What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
After losing 1-2 at home to Nantes last March, Paris could lose two straight matches against Les Canaris in Ligue 1 for the first time since April 1994-January 1995 (3). Paris have won 12 of their last 13 home games against Nantes in Ligue 1, but lost the most recent one in March (1-2).
Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January (The Sun) Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of losing 20-year-old promising midfielder Junior Dina-Ebimbe in the near future. Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire because of heart problems, according to Gerard Romero. The Barcelona attacker has been ruled out for...
The Argentine scored for the first time in the French top-flight at the sixth time of asking as his side stretched their unbeaten run to five games. Lionel Messi says he was happy to get his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat Nantes 3-1 on Saturday.
The 2.Bundesliga club's former head coach is the subject of an investigation by prosecutors in Germany. Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge have stepped down from their positions at the 2.Bundesliga club amid allegations of faking Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Anfang was revealed to be the...
