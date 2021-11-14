ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers G Kevin Dotson OUT vs Lions with ankle injury

By Curt Popejoy
 6 days ago
The injuries are piling up quickly for the Pittsburgh Steelers. First cornerback Joe Haden leaves with a foot injury and is questionable to return. Now the team has announced starting left guard Kevin Dotson is out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

First off, being declared out just a few minutes after being carted off the field is a bad sign. Typically the team won’t rush to make that call but this feels like a pretty significant injury.

Second, the Steelers do not have regular backup guard B.J. Finney. He is inactive today with an injury. This means backup center J.C. Hassenauer gets the call to play left guard in Dotson’s place.

IN THIS ARTICLE
