ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Film room: Graham Mertz has officially put the Big Ten on notice

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9Lp2_0cwZItWt00

Ah, another week brings another Sunday look at how Graham Mertz is progressing throughout his second year as Wisconsin’s starter.

We know his and the team’s struggles through the first four weeks. The offensive line was struggling to protect him, the team played some tremendous pass rushers and, as a result, Mertz had a tough time finding a rhythm and leading the Wisconsin offense down the field.

There have always been signs of the quarterback’s talent. But consistency was needed with how turnovers plagued him and how many opportunities he was unable to capitalize on.

Notice the tense there….it’s in the past. Since the Wisconsin Badgers began their win streak Graham Mertz has gotten better by the week. The offensive line is giving him clean pockets, Braelon Allen is giving him a great run game and the young quarterback is taking leaps forward as a result.

I looked at his performance against Rutgers last week & showed why Badger fans should be excited about his play. Yesterday’s win against Northwestern only furthered everything we saw, and actually led me to the title of this piece.

Wisconsin has a real pass offense and Graham Mertz has officially put the Big Ten on notice. Follow along:

Progression through reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajZ9J_0cwZItWt00
Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the common critiques of Mertz’s play is his tendency to lock on to a receiver and fail to progress through his reads.

Well, we can start putting that to bed.

Accuracy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leOHW_0cwZItWt00
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mertz was surgical with his ball placement against Rutgers. That continued this week.

Eyes

A quarterback’s best weapon is his eyes. If he can move a safety or hold a linebacker, that’s what often gives a wide receiver the space to get free and catch the football.

He was great in that department yesterday.

Anticipation

There were times early in the season when Mertz waited for receiver to break free, instead of delivering the ball to find them coming out of the route.

With using his eyes, this is the biggest area we’ve seen him progress (credit the protection for allowing many of these plays to develop).

We’ve reached the point where great performances aren’t an anomaly. Graham Mertz is getting good, guys, and the Big Ten should be on notice.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Film room: Analyzing Graham Mertz's masterful performance vs. Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers put together yet another complete performance Saturday, defeating Rutgers 52-3 thanks to suffocating defense and an explosive offensive performance. I could write for days about how good Jim Leonhard’s defense played Saturday and has played all season. But that’s somehow become a given at this point, furthered every week by another fresh batch of turnovers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Gallagher
Person
Ben Kenney
saturdaytradition.com

Just the Axe: Graham Mertz only focused on one thing for season finale vs. Minnesota

No. 15 Wisconsin (8-3; 6-2 in B1G play) was able to hold off Nebraska (3-8; 1-7 in B1G play) at the very end 35-28 during Week 12 action. Now, the Gophers will finish their regular season on the road vs. Minnesota (7-4; 5-3 in B1G play) in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. With a win over their rival, Wisconsin will secure the B1G West Divisional title.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Badger#Northwestern#Benzkenney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy