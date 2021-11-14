Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 14/11/2021

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic at the King Power Stadium, though Timo Werner Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are all in line to feature.Lukaku has not played since hobbling out of Chelsea’s 4-0 home win over Malmo on October 20, and remains a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus.“Romelu is very close to team training,...
