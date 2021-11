UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez showed off his right foot that was an absolute mess following his fight with Max Holloway. Rodriguez and Holloway went toe-to-toe in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 event. It was an absolute war of a fight between two of the best featherweights in the world, but at the end of the 25 minutes, it was Holloway who got his hand raised by unanimous decision. Still, it was an amazing fight by both men, and despite losing the fight on his record, Rodriguez’s stock will likely go up after putting on such a great performance.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO