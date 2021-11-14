ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Straight Into A Mountain On This North Carolina Cave Hike

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
 6 days ago

Caves in North Carolina? Yes, there are a few, but they are hard to come by. Perhaps the biggest and the best is the public tour you can take at Linville Caverns , but there are other options, especially for freelance exploration! What if we said you can take a short cave hike and find a few caves along the trail?

For some off-the-beaten-path caves in North Carolina, you have only to head to Chimney Rock State Park.

Wayne Eastep / The Image Bank Collection via Getty Images
Never head of caves here? You're not alone.

Hop on the 1.6-mile Rumbling Bald Loop Trail at Chimney Rock and prepare to be wowed.

AllTrails/Lisa Evans

This awesome trail circles through a massive outcropping of huge boulders that ring the mountain top.

AllTrails/Shelly Smith

But it also has several offshoots that some people explore, while others stick to the blazes.

AllTrails/Sandra Brighton

When you get to the split in the trail, don't follow the blazes. Go up the stairs instead of downhill. This should lead you to some spectacularly hidden sights.

AllTrails/Joe Howard

Be sure to keep your eyes on the huge rock faces both ahead of you and above you. Scour the landscape until you find the openings.

AllTrails/Rusty The Husky

You'll be amazed at the few caves found when you wander slightly off the trail.

AllTrails/Three Poodles Trail Critics

Just be sure you bring your bear spray or even your bear horn. You never know what's hiding in those caves!

Lisa5201 / iStock / Getty Images Plus Collection via Getty Images

If you’re hiking alone, please let someone at home base know where you’re going and how to find you if you don’t return on time. Learn more about the Rumbling Bald Loop Trail at Chimney Rock State Park from our friends at AllTrails . Remember, Chimney Rock State Park is one of the few state parks in North Carolina that charges an admission. Learn more about that right here .

Do you know of another cave hike in North Carolina? Tell us all about it right here !

The post Walk Straight Into A Mountain On This North Carolina Cave Hike appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In North Carolina

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In North Carolina is for people who LOVE the Tar Heel State. We publish one North Carolina article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

